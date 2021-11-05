New Zealand vs Namibia: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs Namibia from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.
Right then. Namibian bowlers have done their job. The onus now will be on their batters to chase the target down and gets back to winning ways in the competition. New Zealand have a good bowling attack and would back them to defend it? Who will snatch a crucial victory here? To find out, do join us for the second essay.
Bernard Scholtz, is in for a chat. He says that they bowled well in the middle overs but New Zealand batted well in the end. Adds that getting a good start here is the key to chase it down. Finishes by saying that they looked to bowl in the right channels to pick up wickets.
The game-changing factor for Namibia in this game was their fielding. It started with a brilliant attempt by Craig Williams at short cover, who dived to his right to get his hand to a aerial shot by Guptill, since then Namibia were class-apart in the field. They took brilliant catches and that throw from Erasmus was on the money, to get rid of Conway. The bowlers did really well with the lot, the surprise from the pack was to see Erasmus roll his arms and he fared really well and got a wicket to his name. Also, David Wiese and Bernard Scholtz ended with a wicket each. But they lost control in the final phase of the innings. Overall, it was a good performance.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) Full ball, outside off. James Neesham digs it out towards cover. He comes back for the second run. The throw is a bit wayward at the keeper's end and Neesham is safe. New Zealand finish with 163/4.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Another full ball, way outside off. James Neesham lets it be. Wide called by the umpire.
New Zealand got off to a rocky start. Not exactly what they were looking for. Martin Guptill and Darly Mitchell were sent back very early than expected, they could not take the attack to the bowlers. After 7 overs, the Kiwis were at 46/2. Williamson and Conway, started off slowly, the pair only scored 16 runs in the next three overs. It was time for them to step on the gas, before it gets too late. But nothing was going New Zealand's way and soon Williamson and Conway also slipped out. After 15 overs the Kiwis were at 91/4. In the end, some lusty blows by James Neesham and Glenn Phillips helped the Kiwis to cross the 160-run mark. The pair stitched a stand worth 76 runs in 36 deliveries.
A good comeback by New Zealand in the death overs, courtesy of Neesham and Phillips. Barring the run flow at the end. Namibia would've been the happier side coming into the break, but the Kiwis stole the momentum away.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! Absolute chaos in the middle. JJ Smit hurls a bumper, around middle. Glenn Phillips changes his stance, gets left and handed and looks to whip it to the leg side but he misses. The keeper collects the ball, throws it to the bowler. JJ Smit has a shy at his end but he misses. Wide called for height and the batters take a run by crossing by.
19.5 overs (2 Runs) A low full toss, around leg. Glenn Phillips flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Smit hurls a yorker, around leg. James Neesham misses his flick and gets hit low on his pad. The ball rolls away to the leg side for a leg bye!
19.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Slower ball, into the pitch, outside off. James Neesham swings hard but he misses. Wided!
19.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Too full, outside off, just outside the tramline. James Neesham leaves it alone. Wide called!
19.3 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, around middle. James Neesham miscues his pull to wide of deep mid-wicket and collects a couple.
19.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Back of a length, around leg. James Neesham pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum!
19.1 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Slower ball, into the pitch, outside off. James Neesham looks to pull but misses.
Who will bowl the last over? JJ Smit it is.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball, around middle and leg. James Neesham pulls it to deep square leg for one.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running! Short ball, around leg. James Neesham pulls it towards deep square leg. He calls for the second run and makes it in the end.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Slower ball, on a length, outside off. James Neesham slashes hard at it but fails to get any bat on it.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Trumpelmann bangs it into the deck, around off. Glenn Phillips flat-bats it towards mid off for a run.
18.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Back of a length, around off. Glenn Phillips hangs back and heaves it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie! These are very crucial runs for the Kiwis at the fag end!
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good-length ball, around off. Glenn Phillips stays back and whips it towards deep square leg for a boundary.
Change. Ruben Trumpelmann is back on.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clever from Neesham! Yorker-length delivery, outside off. James Neesham reaches out and guides it past the backward point fielder to collect a boundary.
17.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! This is a massive hit! Length ball, just outside off. James Neesham gets low and whacks it over long on for a maximum!
17.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, around middle. Glenn Phillips works it to long on for a run.
17.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Top shot! Full ball, outside off. Glenn Phillips reaches out and lofts it over for a maximum. The ball hits the boundary ropes on the full.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Wiese goes full and straight this time. Phillips whips it to wide of deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, around off, cramping Phillips for room. He tucks it to the leg side for a couple of runs.
David Wiese to bowl out here.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) Good running yet again! Flatter ball, on a length, around leg. James Neesham flicks it to deep mid-wicket and comes back for the second run.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) Flatter ball, darted on the pads. James Neesham tucks it to the leg side and collects a couple of runs.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) In the air, but safe! Fuller in length, around off. James Neesham lofts it over covers. The fielder at long off runs to his right and keeps it to two.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on middle. Glenn Phillips eases it to long on for one.
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Punished by Glenn Phillips! A juicy full toss, around middle. Phillips tonks it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie!
16.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around middle. James Neesham stands tall and drills it to long on for a single.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding in the deep! Short ball, on off. Pulled away nicely by Glenn Phillips. The man at deep square runs to his right, dives and stops the ball. Two taken.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on off. James Neesham whips it to deep square leg for one.
15.4 overs (0 Run) This stays low! On a length, angling across off. Neesham looks to drive but the ball stays low and sneaks under his bat.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off. Neesham works it to short third man.
15.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Glenn Phillips pushes it to long on for one.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Neesham taps it to point for a single.
