New Zealand vs Namibia Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs Namibia from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. JJ Smit punches it to cover.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around middle. JJ Smit looks to pull but he misses and gets hit on the box.
Review time! New Zealand have reviewed this for LBW. Well, there is an inside edge on it.
14.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! New Zealand lose a review here! Good-length ball, jagging back in from middle and leg. JJ Smit looks to flick but he misses and gets hit on the pads. Kane Williamson opts for a review but the UltraEdge shows that there was an inside edge before the ball hit the pad.
Who will bat now? JJ Smit it is.
14.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Huge wicket in the context of this game and the Kiwis are delighted! Length ball, around off, jagging back in sharply. David Wiese looks to play it across the line and he misses. The ball hits him on the pad and Tim Southee puts in an appeal. The umpire raises his finger in no time.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, around off. Zane Green looks to drive but it takes the outside edge towards third man. The batters cross for a single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Zane Green looks to heave it to the leg side but he misses.
Change. Tim Southee is back on.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Zane Green falt-bats it to long off for a single. 79 runs needed off 36 balls.
13.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Tossed up, around middle. Zane Green slog-sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie! Namibia need more of these!
13.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on middle. David Wiese tucks it to the leg side for one.
13.3 overs (0 Run) A bit quicker, around off, the ball stays a bit low and David Wiese pushes it back to the bowler.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, darted on the pads. David Wiese misses his nudge and gets hit on the pad.
13.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WHACKED! Tossed up, around off. David Wiese skips down and smacks it over long off for a maximum!
13.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Too wide, outside off. David Wiese lets it be. Wide called.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row! Flatter and quicker, around middle. Zane Green turns it to mid-wicket. Another tidy over from Mitchell Santner and that brings ann end to his spell!
12.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, around off. Zane Green punches it to covers.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, around middle. Zane Green digs it out to mid-wicket.
12.3 overs (1 Run) A quicker ball, outside off. David Wiese stays back and cuts it to sweeper cover. A single taken!
12.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on middle. Zane Green eases it to long on for a single.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, around off. Zane Green looks to cut but it goes off the inner half back to the bowler.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A single as this is hit to long off.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) Shorter ball, outside off. Green cuts it past covers for a couple.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Green hits it towards point.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Pushed to the leg side. Sodhi gathers it himself.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on off. Cut away to deep point for one.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter, down the leg side. Wiese misses the flick. Wide called.
Woah! That is nasty! David Wiese has hit this one straight back to Ish Sodhi and he has been hit on his forehead!
11.1 overs (0 Run) Ouch! That must have hurt! Tossed up, on off. Wiese hits it straight back to the bowler. He absolutely nails that one. Sodhi tries to catch but the ball bursts through his hands and hits his head. He seems to be okay. The physio comes out and the players walk towards him to check.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single as this is punched to deep cover.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, on off. Cut away to point.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Blocked out.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Was there any bat on it? Full ball, on off. David Wiese goes through with the drive and for a moment it looked like there was an edge but there was a huge gap between bat and ball. The ball runs to the third man fence and the umpire signals runs as he thought it came off the bat.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Darted on off. Green pushes it past covers for one.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and shorter, outside off. David Wiese works it past cover for one.
Follow the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, Namibia, chasing a target of 164, are 87/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match between New Zealand and Namibia. Everything related to New Zealand and Namibia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs Namibia live score. Do check for New Zealand vs Namibia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.