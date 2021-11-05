New Zealand vs Namibia: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs Namibia from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single as this is worked to long on.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Fired down the leg side. Wide called as Neesham leaves it.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Flatter one, just outside off. James Neesham looks to block but the ball goes just past the outside edge.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on the pads. Glenn Phillips works it nicely past mid-wicket and picks up a single. Namibia would not mind this.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Neesham works it past square leg for one.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Another one tossed up and another block by Neesham.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Blocked out.
Who will walk out next? James Neesham it is.
Is that a run out? The umpire takes it upstairs to confirm. The replays roll in to show Conway was short of the crease, as the bails were coming off. The final decision is OUT.
13.6 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! This is brilliant work by Gerhard Erasmus! On a length, on off. Glenn Phillips works it wide of long on. The batters push back for the second. But Gerhard Erasmus runs in and fires a great throw to the bowler. Karl Birkenstock gathers it and whips the bails off. The TV umpire is called in and the replay shows that Conway is just short!
13.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Conway punches it down the ground for one.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Conway looks to drive but gets no bat on it.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off. Glenn Phillips works it past square leg for one.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Punched away for one.
Karl Birkenstock to continue after a good first over!
13.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Glenn Phillips works it past square leg for one.
12.6 overs (1 Run) On off, pushed to cover for a single. A great over by Gerhard Erasmus, A single and a wicket off it.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Flatter and short, outside off. Glenn Phillips looks to cut it away but misses.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Phillips drives it to cover.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Floated and outside off. Phillips leaves it alone.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Tossed up, full and outside off. Glenn Phillips goes for the booming drive but misses. The ball zips past the outside edge.
Glenn Phillips walks out to bat.
12.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! DRAGGED ON! Kane Williamson has to depart and he is not happy with himself. Gerhard Erasmus strikes and gets an important wicket in the context of the game. I can assure, all the Indian fans are also celebrating this wicket. Floated, full and outside off. Williamson gets low and looks to sweep it to the leg side, but does not get the desired connection. The ball takes the inner half and goes onto hit the stumps. Can Namibia build on this breakthrough?
11.6 overs (1 Run) A great first over by Karl Birkenstock! Just 4 runs off it. A length ball, on off. Williamson hoicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Conway gets some width on offer, but fails to put it away. Length and outside off. Conway cuts it away to point. They take one.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Length, around middle. Williamson steps forward and works it to mid on for a single. KW wanted the second run but Conway denies.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off. Williamson comes forward and taps it back to the bowler.
11.2 overs (1 Run) A single now! Conway needs to up the ante! Full and on middle. Conway works it towards mid on off the inner half. The batters cross for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off. Conway tries to reach out but misses.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smacked down the ground! Full and on off. Williamson comes down the track and hits it straight past the bowler. Nicol Loftie-Eaton does not show good reflex this time. A tough chance though for the bowler. The ball races away to the fence at long off.
10.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Williamson thinks it is time to step on the gas. Tossed up, full and on off. Kane Williamson prods and slog-sweeps it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Williamson clips it through mid-wicket for a couple.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Conway sweeps it square on the leg side for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Williamson comes down the track and smacks it back to the hit the poles on the other end, Nicol Loftie-Eaton tries to get a hand on in but misses. In the end, the batters pick a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Looped up, around leg. Conway gets low and sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
