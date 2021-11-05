New Zealand vs Namibia Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs Namibia from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) A single now! Length and on off. Baard comes forward and tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Sharp bouncer, on middle and off. Baard gets low and leaves it alone.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. It is a treat to watch Baard batting here. A length ball, on off. Baard heaves it across the line. The ball goes through to the fence at deep mid-wicket.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on the bodyline. Michael Van Lingen gloves it to square leg for a single.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, around off. Michael Van Lingen taps it to cover-point and looks for a run but is sent back by Baard. Had Daryl Mitchell scored a direct hit at the striker's end, Michael Van Lingen was a goner!
4.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball, outside off. Stephan Baard creams his drive towards mid off. Kane Williamson there dives and stops the ball. A single taken.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, outside off. Michael Van Lingen punches it to cover. Another good over for New Zealand as only 2 runs came off it!
3.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Length ball, outside off. Michael Van Lingen looks for the expansive drive but he misses as the ball whistles past his outside edge.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, around off. Michael Van Lingen looks to pull but it takes the inside edge and goes to the right of Devon Conway behind the sticks.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Southee bangs it into the deck, around middle. Stephan Baard pulls it behind square on the leg side for a single.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Back of a length, around middle and leg. Stephan Baard slashes hard but fails to get any bat on it.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Michael Van Lingen drives it to wide of mid off for one.
Change. Tim Southee is back on.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, just outside off. Stephan Baard stays back and pushes it back to the bowler. A tidy over from Adam Milne as just 4 runs came off it!
2.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball, outside off. Michael Van Lingen pulls it along the ground to wide of the deep square leg fielder. A single taken!
2.4 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, around off. Michael Van Lingen stays back and guides it to backward point.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, on off. Michael Van Lingen hangs back and block it out.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Stephan Baard blocks it off the back foot towards backward point and scampers through for a run.
2.1 overs (2 Runs) Good-length ball, on off. Stephan Baard prods and drives it on the up back past the bowler for a couple of runs.
Adam Milne comes on now.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Michael Van Lingen looks to pull but he misses and gets hit high on his body.
1.5 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, around leg. Michael Van Lingen tucks it to the leg side. Adam Milne runs to his right from fine leg, dives and stops the ball. He throws it to the fielder running in from deep mid-wicket. Two taken.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Stephan Baard swivels and miscues his pull towards deep mid-wicket. The batters cross for a run.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Boult bangs it into the deck, around middle and leg. Stephan Baard ducks underneath.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Stephan Baard blocks it off the back foot.
Trent Boult is set to steam in.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full and way outside off. Stephan Baard reaches out and looks to cut but he misses. Wided!
1.1 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, on the pads. Michael Van Lingen tucks it to the leg side for one.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky but Stephan Baard will take that! Good-length ball, shaping away from off. Baard looks to play it across the line, the ball takes the outside edge and flies past the keeper for a boundary.
0.5 over (0 Run) A loud shout for LBW but the umpire is not interested! Length ball, angling in from leg. Stephan Baard misses his flick and gets hit on the pad.
0.4 over (1 Run) Length ball, around off. Michael Van Lingen prods and drives it to wide of Kane Williamson at mid off for a single.
0.3 over (0 Run) Short ball, way outside off. Michael Van Lingen looks to cut but the ball goes over his blade.
0.2 over (1 Run) Stephan Baard and Namibia are underway! Length ball, on middle. Baard pushes it to mid on and takes a run.
0.1 over (0 Run) Good-length ball, around off. Stephan Baard blocks it off the back foot.
