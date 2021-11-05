New Zealand vs Namibia: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! That ruins a good over! Short of a length, outside off. Kane Williamson stays back and punches it past covers for a boundary.
4.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Back of a length, around the fifth stump channel! Kane Williamson looks to run it down to third man but the ball zips past the outside edge.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on middle. Daryl Mitchell eases it to long on and collects a single.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Kane Williamson is off the mark! Good-length ball, on off. Williamson pushes it to wide of mid off and takes a run.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, around off. Kane Williamson blocks it off the back foot.
Kane Williamson walks out at number 3.
4.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! This is a huge wicket for Namibia as David Wiese sends back the in-form Martin Guptill. Length ball, around off. Guptill backs away and looks to clear mid off but he fails to get the desired elevation and hits it straight to Ruben Trumpelmann at mid off who gulps it down.
3.6 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, on off. Daryl Mitchell works it past mid-wicket and they sprint back for the second.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. This is slashed towards point.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely stroke! Length ball, on off. Daryl Mitchell hits it down the ground for a boundary.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Tough chance put down! Length ball, on off. Guptill smacks it hard. The man at short cover, Craig Williams, dives to his right and gets his hands to it. But the ball does not stick. It rolls away and a single is taken.
3.2 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length, on off. Guptill pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Blocked out.
JJ Smit is brought into the attack now. He replaces Ruben Trumpelmann.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Pushed past covers for one.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. This is smacked down the ground but Wiese gets his right hand out. The ball hits his hand and rolls towards mid on. A single is taken.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, on a length. Pushed to long off for one.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Tap and run. Length ball, around off. Mitchell taps it towards short third man for one.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off. Punched past covers for one.
2.1 overs (3 Runs) On a length, outside off. Daryl Mitchell cuts it past point. The man in the deep gets across and keeps it to three.
David Wiese comes into the attack now. He replaces Bernard Scholtz.
1.6 overs (0 Run) This stays low! Length ball, just outside off. Guptill looks to block but the ball stays low and goes past the bat.
1.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, on leg. Guptill blocks it with ease.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Blocked out.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smacked! Full ball, on off. Guptill drives it to the right of mid off and the ball runs to the fence.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Length ball, on off. Guptill looks to drive but the ball goes past the outside edge.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, angling across off. Left alone.
Who will bowl from the other end? Ruben Trumpelmann it is.
0.6 over (1 Run) Just a single as this is pushed to mid off.
0.5 over (0 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Blocked out.
0.4 over (6 Runs) SIX! Smashed! Tossed up, on off. Guptill heaves it down the ground. He does not even bother to look where the ball is going. The moment the ball came off the bat, he knew that it was going all the way.
0.3 over (0 Run) Nicely tossed up, on off. Blocked back to the bowler.
0.2 over (1 Run) Loopy ball, around off. Daryl Mitchell pushes it past covers for one.
0.1 over (1 Run) Guptill and New Zealand are underway. Darted on the pads. He pushes it towards mid on for one.
Right then. We are done with the pre-match formalities! Namibia players are seen to be in a huddle later they spread out to their respective fielding positions. Followed by Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell who come out to open for New Zealand. The New Zealand players take the knee, while the Namibian players stand tall to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Bernard Scholtz to start with the ball.
We are set for the clash! Both sides walk out for the national anthems. First, the anthem of Namibia will be played, followed by New Zealand's.
Kane Williamson, the skipper of New Zealand, says that the wicket look like a typical Sharjah wicket so they will look to put on a good score on the board. Adds that there are a few niggles in the camp, but the players are holding up well. Informs that they are playing the same side.
Gerhard Erasmus, the skipper of Namibia, says they will bowl first. Adds that the pitch looks good and there are small boundaries so they would like to chase. Tells that it has been a good tournament for them so far and they have enjoyed a lot. Informs that there are a couple of forced changes in their side.
New Zealand (Unchanged Playing XI) - Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway (WK), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.
Namibia (Playing XI) - Stephan Baard, Zane Green (WK), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (C), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Karl Birkenstock (In for Jan Frylinck), Michael Van Lingen, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz (In for Ben Shikongo).
TOSS - Both the skippers are out in the middle for an all-important toss. The coin goes up and lands in favour of Namibia. They have opted to BOWL first.
Namibia, on the other hand did start the Super 12 stage on a winning note but they weren't able to capitalize on the start they got and lost two games back-to-back and in the process their NRR also took a serious beating. Their bowling has been pretty decent right throughout but it is their batting which has let them down more often than not. They have a very slim chance of making it to the semi-final but they would look to give it their all against a strong Kiwi unit. The Namibians will be hoping for another match-winning performance from David Wiese, who has been quite brilliant so far for them. Will we witness the first major upset in this mega event? We'll find that soon. Stay tuned for toss and further updates.
New Zealand are coming into this fixture having won back-to-back games against India and Scotland and they will be high on confidence. They are a very balanced side and when it comes to ICC events they always pack a punch. Their top order has been in fine form and the Kiwis would hope that the likes of Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell carry on with it and see them through especially in crunch games like these. The Kiwi bowlers also seem to have found their rhythm and they have exploited the conditions in UAE to perfection. The equation in front of them is very simple as if they win their remaining two games they will secure a spot in semi-final and we hope that Kane Williamson and his boys would come out all guns blazing against Namibia.
Hello and a very warm welcome to game number 36 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup where New Zealand is set to lock horns with Namibia at Sharjah. Both these teams are well and truly alive in the race for semi-final but it is New Zealand who have the upper hand, courtesy of better NRR.
... MATCH DAY ...
