New Zealand vs Afghanistan: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs Afghanistan from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, outside off. Kane Williamson drives it to wide of long off and collects a couple of runs. 64 runs needed off 60 balls.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Floated, around off. Kane Williamson drives it straight back to Mohammad Nabi.
9.4 overs (0 Run) This is slightly shorter in length, outside off. Kane Williamson stays back and guides it to short third man.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, around middle. Kane Williamson stays back and tucks it to mid-wicket.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Kane Williamson pushes it back to the bowler.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, strayed on the pads. Devon Conway clips it behind square on the leg side for a single.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Devon Conway prods and eases it to long on to get off the mark with a run.
Devon Conway is the new man in.
8.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Huge wicket this for Afghanistan as their main man, Rashid Khan strikes! A googly, around off. Martin Guptill gets down on his knee and looks for a slog-sweep but he misses and the ball crashes onto his stumps. It is also Rashid Khan's 400th T20 wicket! Can he turn things around for the Afghans?
8.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off. Martin Guptill defends it off the front foot.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on middle. Kane Williamson waits for it and works it to long on for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) A half-tracker, around middle. Martin Guptill rocks back and miscues his pull to deep mid-wicket. The batters cross for a run.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Floated, around off. Kane Williamson prods and defends it behind square on the off side. A single taken!
8.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Rashid spills this one down leg. Kane Williamson misses his flick. Wide called by the umpire.
7.6 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW but turned down! Flatter ball, turning in from middle. Martin Guptill looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto his pad.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Martin Guptill blocks it off the front foot.
7.4 overs (1 Run) This is fuller in length, around middle. Kane Williamson works it to long on for a single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Another short ball, outside off. Kane Williamson stays back and cuts it to cover.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Just a tad short, outside off. Martin Guptill rocks back and punches it to deep cover for one.
Mohammad Nabi is back into the attack.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Kane Williamson cuts it to deep cover for a run.
6.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over! Tossed up, on middle. Kane Williamson skips down and nudges it to deep mid-wicket.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker, around middle. Kane Williamson blocks it off the back foot.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, around middle. Martin Guptill eases it to long on for one.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on middle and leg. Kane Williamson tucks it to the leg side to collect a run.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Martin Guptill drives it to long off for a single.
Rashid Khan is into the attack now.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, around off. Kane Williamson prods and defends it to point. The batters cross for a run.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Consectuive boundaries to end the Powerplay and it is a solid one for the Kiwis. Just another 80 needed! Fuller and outside off, this is smashed past mid off. Boundary.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away hard! This is way too short and Guptill latches onto it. He smashes it through mid-wicket. Boundary.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Just short again! On middle, Guptill closes the face of the bat early as he tries to flick. It goes more off the leading edge but lands short of the bowler.
5.3 overs (1 Run) That lands just short! Not sure if the fielder moved quickly! On middle, Williamson plays the paddle scoop. It goes uppishly towards short fine leg. Hamid Hassan is late to take off, he though dives and manages to stop the ball as it lands in front of him. A single.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on the stumps, Williamson blocks.
5.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
