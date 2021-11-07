New Zealand vs Afghanistan: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs Afghanistan from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
So, that is it from this game! We have our four semi finalists. It will be England and Australia from Group 1 and Pakistan and New Zealand from the other. Now, the next game will decide if it is Pakistan who will finish on top or not when they face Scotland. If they win, they will do so. That game begins at 6 pm local time (2 pm GMT). You can change tabs and enjoy the coverage. Cheers!
Kane Williamson, the Kiwi skipper says that, it was a strong performance against a very good Afghanistan side who have a lot of match winners and the bowlers did the job really well as it was a 150 plus pitch. Mentions that they would have batted first today, which hasn't been the case in this tournament as the pitches have been challenging and that's nice because it helps the overall performance and the fielding effort was brilliant today. Adds that everyone put their 100 percent effort in today and the crowd was supportive as well. On facing England, he mentions that it's going to be a good challenge but they are ready for it and are looking forward to the encounter.
Mohammad Nabi, the skipper of Afghanistan, says that it was their plan to put up a good score after winning the toss but they were not able to do it. Adds that they were few runs short and they should have got atleast got to 140. Tells that they tried really hard but felt that they were 30 runs short. Says that they know how to play in UAE but unfortunately they were not able to execute their plans and they will come back strong next time.
Trent Boult is the Player of the Match. He says that it's nice to top off the performance today and the boys are playing well. Adds that they've had some day games and some night games as well, so that gives them experience and they are confident about the conditions. Mentions that batting or bowling first, they are happy doing both and today the bowlers did the job and then the guys finished it off nicely with the bat.
Stay tuned for the presentation!
Afghanistan needed wickets early on but they failed to get many! Their spinners really did not get a lot of assistance on this very good wicket. There were a couple of wickets to fall but they needed a lot more to actually build pressure. To be honest, they were at least 40 runs short of what could have been a competitive score.
Their batters too did not let the efforts by their bowlers go in vain. The openers got off to a decent start before Mitchell fell. Williamson and Guptill then put on another decent stand before Guptill was dismissed. Then came the stand though which took them over the line and it was between Conway and Williamson. They took their time, paced it well and in the end, chased it down easily.
End of a clinical performance from the Kiwis to book their spot in the semis! Excellent stuff from them in a high-pressure game. To be honest, 120 odd was never going to be enough and it surely did not. Have to credit the efforts from the bowlers who rose to the occasion and restricted Afghanistan to a low score.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, on a length, around middle. Devon Conway eases it to long on for a single. New Zealand WIN THE MATCH BY 8 WICKETS! The Kiwis are into the semi-final!
17.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Good-length ball, darted on the pads. Devon Conway misses his nudge and gets hit on the pad. The ball rolls away to the leg side for a leg bye! New Zealand are just 1 run away from a victory now!
17.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Kane Williamson drives it to wide of mid off. The fielder there runs to his left to stop the ball. The batters cross for a run.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, strayed on the pads. Devon Conway clips it to deep square leg for one.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, outside off. Kane Williamson punches it past covers and takes a single.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Kane Williamson looks to cut but gets it from the inner half of the blade back to the bowler.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Kane Williamson skips down the track and lofts it towards deep cover for a couple.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Tossed up, on middle. Devon Conway clips it to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs. Just 7 runs needed off 18 balls now!
16.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Devon Conway punches it to cover.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) Floated, outside off. Devon Conway reverse-sweeps it to deep point for a couple.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Mujeeb spills this one way down leg. Devon Conway lets it be. Wided!
16.3 overs (0 Run) A stifled appeal for LBW but the umpire says no. Tossed up, around middle. Devon Conway looks to sweep but he misses and gets hit on his glove.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CRUNCHED! Tossed up, around off. Devon Conway skips down and smacks it back past the bowler to collect a boundary.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Kane Williamson skips down and eases it to long off for a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, around off. Kane Williamson stays back and looks to defend but gets an inside edge behind the sticks. A single taken. 17 runs needed off 24 balls.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! A juicy full toss, around off. Kane Williamson carves it past mid off and the ball races away to the fence.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Back of a length, around middle. Devon Conway looks to pull but he misses and gets hit on his body. The ball rolls away for a leg bye!
15.3 overs (0 Run) Banged into the deck, around middle. Devon Conway pulls it along the ground towards mid-wicket.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Slower ball, shorter in length, outside off. Devon Conway looks to heave it across the line but he misses.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Kane Williamson stays back and taps it to backward point for one.
