Namibia will look to carry forward their winning momentum when they take on Ireland in a Group Stage match in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021. After losing two warm-up games, against Oman and Scotland, as well as a group stage match versus Sri Lanka, Namibia registered their first win of the competition in their latest game against Netherlands by six wickets. Ireland, on the other hand, lost their last game versus Sri Lanka after winning their opening group match against Netherlands by seven wickets. Ireland entered the main draw of the tournament at the back of two wins in both their warm-up games against Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Namibia vs Ireland match be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Namibia vs Ireland match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Namibia vs Ireland match be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup Namibia vs Ireland match will be played on Friday, October 22.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Namibia vs Ireland match begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Namibia vs Ireland match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Namibia vs Ireland match?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Namibia vs Ireland match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and 2 HD.

Where to watch live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Namibia vs Ireland match?

Promoted

The live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Namibia vs Ireland match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)