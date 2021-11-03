Martin Guptill's impressive 56-ball knock of 93 runs, set up a narrow 16-run victory for New Zealand over Scotland in T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday. Guptill smashed seven sixes and six fours during his knock that helped New Zealand set a target of 173 runs in front of spirited Scots. Meanwhile, the opener has added yet another feat to his name as he became only the second male cricketer after India's Virat Kohli to complete 3,000 runs in the T20 internationals. Guptill has achieved the feat in his 105th T20I game.

"Take a bow, Martin Guptill. Only the second batter to reach 3000 runs in men's T20Is," ICC wrote in Twitter.

The 35-year-old is also at the second spot in all-time leading run-scorer in men's T20I cricket where the Indian skipper dominates on top. However, New Zealand's women's cricketer Suzie Bates has scored 3344 run women's T20Is.

Guptill also became the first batsman to hit more than 150 sixes in T20Is with his seven maximums against Scotland. India's Rohit Sharma is second in the list with 137 sixes followed by West Indies' Chris Gayle (122), England's Eoin Morgan (119).