Sri Lanka open their T20 World Cup against Namibia in a Group A Round 1 clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday. The Lankans have won both their warm-up games and will be hoping to start their tournament on a strong note. Meanwhile, Namibia lost both their warm-up matches and will be hoping to find some form against Sri Lanka. The top-four of the eight teams in Round 1 will qualify for the Super 12 stage.