SL vs NAM, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Scores: Sri Lanka Open Campaign Against Namibia
ICC T20 World Cup, SL vs NAM Live Score: Sri Lanka face Namibia in their first game of the tournament on Monday.
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score: Sri Lanka will be aiming to seal a win vs Namibia.© Twitter
Sri Lanka open their T20 World Cup against Namibia in a Group A Round 1 clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday. The Lankans have won both their warm-up games and will be hoping to start their tournament on a strong note. Meanwhile, Namibia lost both their warm-up matches and will be hoping to find some form against Sri Lanka. The top-four of the eight teams in Round 1 will qualify for the Super 12 stage.
Match 4, ICC World Twenty20, 2021, Oct 18, 2021
Play In Progress
SL
NAM
41/2 (7.4)
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 5.35
% chance to win
SL 79%
NAM 21%
Batsman
Craig Williams
12 (18)
Gerhard Erasmus
7* (5)
Bowler
Chamika Karunaratne
7/0 (2)
Wanindu Hasaranga
6/0 (0.4)
Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs Namibia
1 run.
FOUR! Two in row! This time it's full and on off, Gerhard Erasmus drives it through covers for another boundary. Timed that one superbly.
FOUR! Loopy ball, outside off. Gerhard Erasmus rocks back and cuts it past backward point for a boundary.
Quicker delivery, on middle. Gerhard Erasmus gets down on one knee and looks to slog sweep but misses. The ball crashes onto the stumps but it's a free hit and Gerhard Erasmus can relax.
NO BALL! Loopy ball, outside off. Craig Williams presses forward and works it on the off side for a single. Wanindu Hasaranga has overstepped and will have to reload again. Free Hit coming up...
A googly on off, Craig Williams blocks it out.
Flatter and quicker, on off. Craig Williams uses his feet and looks to flick but misses. He gets hit on the pads. Wanindu Hasaranga appeals for an LBW but the umpire says no.
Wanindu Hasaranga is into the attack.
Full and on middle, right on the money. Gerhard Erasmus clips it nicely off the pads to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
Short of a length, on off. Craig Williams steers it to third man for one.
Short and outside off, Craig Williams advances down the track and watches the ball go past him.
On a length, on off, angling in. Gerhard Erasmus punches it to mid on for a run.
Short ball, on middle. Craig Williams turns and looks to pull. He gets hit on the shoulder and the batters take a single as the ball rolls down to third man. There might have been some bat on it as the umpire gives it as runs.
Good-length ball, on middle. Craig Williams covers the sticks and pats it back to the bowler.
Chamika Karunaratne is back into the attack.
Full and on middle, pushed back to the bowler. End of the Powerplay, Namibia are 30/2.
Quicker delivery, on leg. Craig Williams looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls on the leg side and the batters take a leg bye.
Gerhard Erasmus walks out now.
OUT! TAKEN! Maheesh Theekshana bags his second wicket. He tosses it up nicely, outside off. Zane Green goes down on one knee and tries to drag this one across the line. Ends up getting a leading edge and the ball goes towards mid-wicket. Dasun Shanaka takes a dolly there and Namibia lose their second wicket inside the Powerplay.
Tosses it up, on off. Zane Green looks to sweep but misses and gets hit on the thigh pad.