After losing early wickets vs Sri Lanka, Mohammad Naim and Mushfiqur Rahim brought Bangladesh back in the game in their first Super 12 fixture of the T20 World Cup in Sharjah. Mohammad Naim got to his second fifty of the tournament and played a good but steady knock till now. Along Naim, Mushfiqur who came to bat at Number 4 for Bangladesh is also going strong and looked confident. The two sides have earned their spot in the Super 12 after ending in the top-two of their respective Round 1 groups. In the three Round 1 matches, Sri Lanka were unbeaten and at the top of Group A points table, however, Bangladesh have won two of their three matches and were at the second position in Group 2 points tally. Bangladesh star-all rounder Shakib Al Hasan had put up his all-round performance in the last two games vs Oman and PNG. He won the player the match awards in both matches with his contributions with bat and ball. Before coming into this tournament Bangladesh won their last three T20I series vs New Zealand, Australia, and Zimbabwe while Sri Lanka also won their last T20I series vs India back home. (LIVE SCORECARD)

T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Score Between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Straight From Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah