Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021 Match Live Updates: Mohammad Naim Departs, Bangladesh Eye Strong Finish vs Sri Lanka
T20 World Cup 2021 Live, SL vs BAN: Mohammad Naim got out after a 62-run knock, Bangladesh are eyeing for a good finish vs Sri Lanka.
After losing early wickets vs Sri Lanka, Mohammad Naim and Mushfiqur Rahim brought Bangladesh back in the game in their first Super 12 fixture of the T20 World Cup in Sharjah. Mohammad Naim got to his second fifty of the tournament and played a good but steady knock till now. Along Naim, Mushfiqur who came to bat at Number 4 for Bangladesh is also going strong and looked confident. The two sides have earned their spot in the Super 12 after ending in the top-two of their respective Round 1 groups. In the three Round 1 matches, Sri Lanka were unbeaten and at the top of Group A points table, however, Bangladesh have won two of their three matches and were at the second position in Group 2 points tally. Bangladesh star-all rounder Shakib Al Hasan had put up his all-round performance in the last two games vs Oman and PNG. He won the player the match awards in both matches with his contributions with bat and ball. Before coming into this tournament Bangladesh won their last three T20I series vs New Zealand, Australia, and Zimbabwe while Sri Lanka also won their last T20I series vs India back home. (LIVE SCORECARD)
T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Score Between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Straight From Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
- 16:56 (IST)OUT!Binura to Naim, OUT!!!! Caught and bowled!!Finally a wicket for Sri Lanka. Naim falls after a good knock.Naim c and b Binura Fernando 62(52) (4s-6)Bangladesh 129/3 in 16.1 overs
- 16:46 (IST)FOUR!Hasaranga to Mushfiqur, FOUR!! Two in two for Mushfiqur Rahim!! Nicely played to backward square-leg.Live Score: Bangladesh 115/2
- 16:43 (IST)FOUR!Kumara to Naim, FOUR, straight over the bowlers' head. 50 up for Naim!Live Score: Bangladesh 103/2
- 16:36 (IST)SIX!Binura Fernando to Mushfiqur, SIX, over square leg. Mushfiqur is on fire!Live Score: Bangladesh 93/2
- 16:29 (IST)SIX!Hasaranga to Mushfiqur, SIX!! over mid wicket!!
- 16:14 (IST)OUT!Karunaratne to Shakib, OUT!! Bowled!! Excellent delivery from Karunaratne.Shakib b Karunaratne 10(7) (4s-2)Live Score: Bangladesh 57/1 in 7.4 overs
A fourth T20I half-century for Mohammad Naim#T20WorldCup | #SLvBAN | https://t.co/msiJ66VBxr pic.twitter.com/Ds0KBbMR5i— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 24, 2021
- 16:09 (IST)FOUR!Asalanka to Shakib, FOUR on the last ball as well!! 14 runs from the over. Bangladesh are off to a very good start.
- 16:08 (IST)50 Up For Bangladesh!Another boundary!! This time from Naim to deep backward point. 50 also comes up for Bangladesh!Live Score: Bangladesh 50/1
- 16:06 (IST)FOUR!Asalanka to Shakib, FOUR, to deep extra cover. Excellent shot from man in form.
- 16:04 (IST)First WICKET!OUT!! Lahiru Kumara has given the first breakthrough to Sri Lanka. Liton Das has to depart early again as he gave away an easy catch to Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka.Liton Das c Shanaka b Kumara 16(16) (4s-2)Live Score: Bangladesh 40/1 in 5.5 overs
- 15:57 (IST)FOUR!Chameera to Liton Das, FOUR, to backward point. Das shuffled to the off side and placed the ball very well for boundary.
- 15:52 (IST)FOUR!Cracking shot from Naim for another boundary to long on.Live Score: Bangladesh 29/0
- 15:48 (IST)FOUR!Chameera to Naim, FOUR on No Ball!! Yorker but Naim has played brilliantly to the leg side.Live Score: Bangladesh 20/0
- 15:40 (IST)FOUR!Binura to Litton Das, FOUR to fine leg. The ball just touched the bat and the wicketkeeper got no chance to stop.
- 15:36 (IST)2 Runs From First Over!Just two runs from the first over. Good start from Sri Lanka.Live Score: Bangladesh 2/0 after 1st over.
- 15:13 (IST)Taskin Ahmed Misses Out From Bangladesh Playing XI!Bangladesh Playing XI:Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
- 15:12 (IST)Sri Lanka Playing XI: Mystery Spinner Maheesh Theekshana Out With Injury!Sri Lanka Playing XI: Kusal Perera(w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara
- 15:03 (IST)Sri Lanka Win Toss, Opt To Bowl vs Bangladesh!Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and elected to bowl vs Bangladesh.
- 14:56 (IST)Four Asian Teams Will Be In Action Today!It's a big day in South Asia as four Sub Continent teams will start their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign today. Sri Lanka who put up a splendid performance in the Round 1 stage are all set to take on Bangladesh in the first Super 12 match that will be played first at Sharjah Cricket Stadium while the evening match will be an absolute cracker where arch-rivals India and Pakistan will clash in Dubai.
- 14:26 (IST)Hello And Welcome!Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match. The Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lankan team are coming in Super 12 after winning all of their three Round 1 matches while Bangladesh won two of their three Round 1 matches. The two teams will look to win their first Super 12 match as they are placed in heavyweight Group A consisting of West Indies, Australia, South Africa and England.The match will start at 3:30 PM IST while the toss will be at 3:00 PM IST. Stay tuned for all the updates.
After negotiating the First Round, #SriLanka and #Bangladesh meet in Super 12 #T20WorldCup action.#SLvBNG preview article https://t.co/sXhjDltkSMhttps://t.co/DJU4CmH8vf— ICC (@ICC) October 24, 2021