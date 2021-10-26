South Africa vs West Indies Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021 Match Live Updates: West Indies 6 Down, South Africa Aim To Keep Total Below 150
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, SA vs WI: Keshav Maharaj struck twice as West Indies are five down after a good start vs South Africa.
After a good start, West Indies lost three wickets in succession vs South Africa in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday in Dubai. Keshav Maharaj two wickets while Kagiso Rabada got one. Indies batters till now. Evin Lewis scored 56 runs before he got out while skipper Kieron Pollard and Chris Gayle are still batting. The two-time Champions have struggled with their batting till now in the tournament as they lost their opening game and also both the practice matches. On the other hand, South Africa too lost their first match vs Australia by 5 wickets where their batters put in a poor show and scored only 118 runs while batting first, later bowlers brought Proteas back in the game but they choked towards the end. (LIVE SCORECARD)
T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score Straight From Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
- 17:03 (IST)RUN OUT!RUN OUT!!!! Shimron Hatmyer has to depart this time. South Africa bowlers are aiming to keep the total below 150.Hetmyer run out (Miller/Klaasen) 1(2)Live Score: West Indies 133/6 in 18.4 overs
- 16:58 (IST)OUT!! BOWLED!! Russell has to depart this time!! Poor batting show by West Indies again!Russell b Nortje 5(4) (4s-1)Live Score: West Indies 132/5 in 18.2 overs
- 16:55 (IST)OUT!Pretorius to Gayle, Caught behind!! Fourth wicket falls for West Indies! Yet another poor show by Gayle.Gayle c Klaasen b Pretorius 12(12) (6s-1)Live Score: West Indies 121/4 in 17.1 overs
- 16:42 (IST)SIX!SIX!!!! Gayle has joined the party! Maximum straight down the ground.Live Score: West Indies 109/3
- 16:40 (IST)SIX!Shamsi to Pollard, Monstrous SIX!! Excellent hitting from skipper. He is the key for a good finish.
- 16:32 (IST)OUT!OUT! BOWLED!!! Kagiso Rabada strikes as West Indies are three down now. Simmons has to depart now. Yet another batting failure from the defending champions.Simmons b Rabada 16(35)Live Score: West Indies 89/3 in 13.2 overs
- 16:24 (IST)Second WICKET!Maharaj to Pooran, OUT!! Good catch by Miller!Pooran c Miller b Maharaj 12(7) (4s-2)West Indies 87/2 in 12.2 overs
- 16:19 (IST)OUT!Maharaj to Lewis, out Caught by RabadaLewis c Rabada b Maharaj 56(35) (4s-3 6s-6)Live Score: West Indies 73/1 in 10.3 overs
- 16:16 (IST)SIX!SIX!! Another brilliant shot from Lewis against Maharaj this time.
- 16:11 (IST)50 Up For Lewis!Shamsi to Lewis, SIX to complete his half-century. Team's total is 65 and Lewis got 50 out of that, he played brilliantly till now.
- 16:07 (IST)SIX!Maharaj to Lewis, SIX, to long off. Lewis is playing in a different zone today.Live Score: West Indies 56/0
- 15:52 (IST)FOUR!Another boundary from Lewis, straight down the ground.
- 15:51 (IST)18 Runs From 5th Over!Markram to Lewis, FOUR, to finish the over. 18 runs from the over and West Indies are off to a good start.Live Score: West Indies 36/0 in 5 overs
- 15:50 (IST)SIX!Another SIX from Lewis!!!! This time over long on. Two in two for Lewis!
- 15:49 (IST)SIX!Markram to Lewis, SIX, over deep mid-wicket. Lewis is on fire!
- 15:46 (IST)SIX!SIX!! Another brilliant shot from Lewis!! Rabada bowled a length ball and the left-hander played it over the bowlers' head.Live Score: West Indies 17/0
- 15:45 (IST)FOUR!Rabada to Lewis, FOUR, to point. First boundary of the match.Live Score: Wets Indies 11/0
- 15:34 (IST)Good Over By Markram!Just 4 runs from the first over bowled by Aiden Markram.Live Score: West Indies 4/0 after 1st over
- 15:30 (IST)Players Take Knee!Once again players showed their gesture to support Black Lives Matter movement by taking the knee before the match.
- 15:08 (IST)West Indies Playing XI!West Indies Playing XI: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul
- 15:08 (IST)South Playing XI: Quinton de Kock Out, Reeza Hendricks Comes In!South Africa Playing XI:Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
- 15:04 (IST)South Africa Win Toss, Opt To Bowl vs West Indies!South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma has won the toss and elected to bowl vs West Indies in Dubai.
- 14:54 (IST)Hello And Welcome!Hello and Welcome to the live blog of the South Africa vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 match. Both the teams are coming in this game after a defeat in their opening match of the tournament. Kieron Pollard-led side was bundled out for 55 in their first match vs England while South Africa too had a poor show with the bat vs Australia in their tournament opener.The match will start at 3:30 PM IST in Dubai while the toss will be at 3:00 PM.