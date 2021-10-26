After a good start, West Indies lost three wickets in succession vs South Africa in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday in Dubai. Keshav Maharaj two wickets while Kagiso Rabada got one. Indies batters till now. Evin Lewis scored 56 runs before he got out while skipper Kieron Pollard and Chris Gayle are still batting. The two-time Champions have struggled with their batting till now in the tournament as they lost their opening game and also both the practice matches. On the other hand, South Africa too lost their first match vs Australia by 5 wickets where their batters put in a poor show and scored only 118 runs while batting first, later bowlers brought Proteas back in the game but they choked towards the end. (LIVE SCORECARD)

T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score Straight From Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai