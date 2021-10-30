Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021 Match Highlights: South Africa Beat Sri Lanka By 4 Wickets In Thriller
T20 World Cup 2021 Highlights, SA vs SL: South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in a low-scoring thriller in Sharjah.
South Africa on Saturday defeated Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in a Super 12 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Chasing a target of 143, South Africa won the game by one ball to spare, thanks a to a late flourish from David Miller and Kagiso Rabada. Skipper Temba Bavuma top-scored for South Africa with a 46-ball 46 while Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka, having picked up a hattrick. Earlier, Sri Lanka had posted a total of 142 all out thanks to gutsy knock of 72 (58) from Pathum Nissanka. Initially, South Africa had won the toss and elected to bowl first in Sharjah. (SCORECARD)
Super 12 - Match 25, ICC World Twenty20, 2021, Oct 30, 2021
Match Ended
SA
146/6 (19.5)
SL
142/10 (20.0)
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
- 19:06 (IST)END OF THE COVERAGE!Thanks for joining us for this exciting game between South Africa and Sri Lanka.
- 19:05 (IST)SA WIN!Rabada seals the win with a boundary. South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets.Live Score: SA: 146/6 (19.5 ov)
- 19:03 (IST)SIX! ANOTHER ONE!David Miller is going berserk. South Africa are almost there. South Africa need 3 from 2 balls.Live Score; SA: 141/6
- 19:02 (IST)SIX!That's gone all the way and into the stands. David Miller! What a shot! 8 needed from 4 ballsLive Score; SA: 135/6
- 18:59 (IST)ONE RUN!Just one off that final ball of the penultimate over. South Africa need 15 runs from the final over.Live Score; SA: 128/6
- 18:58 (IST)SIX RUNS!That's a biggie. Rabada with an excellent shot. Much-needed boundary for South Africa.Live Score; SA: 127/6 (18.4 ov)
- 18:50 (IST)Hattrick!That's two in two. Hasaranga is on fire. Pretorius departs for a golden duck.D Pretorius c Rajapaksa b W Hasaranga 0 (1)Live Score: SA: 112/5 (17.2)
- 18:48 (IST)OUT!GONE! Bavuma departs. That's a big wicket for the Lankan Lions. This slightly shifts the pendulum in their way. Nissanka leaps in the air and takes a fine catch on the boundary line.T Bavuma c Nissanka b W Hasaranga 46 (46)Live Score; SA: 112/5 (17.1)
- 18:44 (IST)SIX RUNS!That's gone miles away. Bavuma! Take a bow! The skipper moves to 43.LIVE Score; SA: 109/4 (16.4)
- 18:39 (IST)100 UP FOR SA!South Africa need 43 runs off the final 26 balls. Temba Bavuma, at the moment looks settled, but he needs to up the ante.LIVE Score; SA: 100/4 (15.4)
- 18:36 (IST)OUT!GONE! Markram departs as Hasaranga castles him on the final ball of the 15th over.A Markram b Hasaranga 19 (20)LIVE Score; SA: 96/4 (15 ov)
- 18:34 (IST)FOUR RUNS!That's an excellent shot! Markram finds the gapLIVE Score; SA: 96/3 (14.5)
- 18:31 (IST)END OF THE OVER!Tidy over from Lahiru Kumara. Just 4 from it. South Africa need 55 runs from 36 balls.LIVE score; SA: 88/3 (14 ov)
- 18:24 (IST)FOUR RUNS!Nice shot from Bavuma. Get's the much-awaited boundary. Makes room and mashes that past wide long-on for a four.LIVE score; SA: 80/3 (12.3)
- 18:21 (IST)TWO RUNS!At the moment, South Africa are going sensibly, rotating strike. This time, Bavuma drives it towards the midwicket region for an easy couple of runs.LIVE score; SA: 71/3 (11.2)
- 18:10 (IST)FOUR RUNS!Aiden Markram. That's a classy drive. An expensive over from Chamika Karunaratne.LIVE Score; SA: 62/3 (9.5)
- 18:04 (IST)RUN OUT!Rassie van der Dussen is gone. Lack of communication between Bavuma and van der Dussen, as the latter departs. That's poor from the South Africa skipper.van der Dussen run out (Shanaka) 16 (11)LIVE SCORE; SL: 49/3 (8 ov)
- 17:52 (IST)Four overthrows!That's sloppy. Completely unnecessary. Gives away 5 runs. This could come back to haunt them.SA: 40/2
- 17:46 (IST)END OF THE OVER!6 runs off that over. 5 overs gone.SA: 32/2 (5 ov)
- 17:41 (IST)OUT!Chameera on fire. de Kock the dander man is gone. South Africa now in deep-deep trouble.Q de Kock c & b Chameera 12 (10)SA: 26/2
- 17:36 (IST)OUT!GONE! Big breakthrough. Wrapped on the pads and the umpires raises his finger. Hendricks departs.R Hendricks lbw b Chameera 11 (12)SA: 25/1
- 17:33 (IST)FOUR RUNS!Classy from de Kock. Excellent shot. Makes room and gently times it towards deep midwicket for a boundary.SA: 21/0 (3 ov)
- 17:29 (IST)END OF THE OVER!10 runs off that second over bowled by Theekshana. SA are off to an excellent start.SA: 14/0 (2 ov)
- 17:27 (IST)FOUR RUNS!That's vintage de Kock. Cracking shot from SA's star batter. First boundary of the innings.SA: 8/0 (1.1 ov)
- 17:25 (IST)SA OFF TO A DECENT START!South Africa have started cautiously. Just four runs from that opening over from Chameera.SA: 4/0 (1 ov)
- 17:21 (IST)WE'RE BACK!Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks are in the middle for South Africa. Chameera has the new ball in his hands for Sri Lanka.
- 17:19 (IST)END OF INNINGS!Sri Lanka are all out for 142. South Africa need 143 runs to win the game.SL: 142/10 (20)
- 17:09 (IST)OUT!Nortje castles Chameera.D Chameera b Nortje 3 (4)SL: 142/9 (19.5 ov)
- 17:07 (IST)FOUR RUNS!Theeksana gets lucky but Sri Lanka won't mind that. Much needed runs. Can they cross 150?SL: 141/8 (19.3 ov)
- 17:04 (IST)OUT!Nissanka departs after a fine knock. Pretorius gets his man. Excellent bowling from the South African all-rounder.P Nissanka c Nortje b Pretorius 72 (58)SL: 134/8 (19 ov)
- 17:00 (IST)OUT!Karunaratne departs. Pretorius strikes again. Excellent bowling from his so far. Rassie van der Dussen take a fine diving catch at long-on.C Karunaratne c van der Dussen b Pretorius 5 (5)SL: 131/7
- 16:58 (IST)FOUR RUNS!Nissanka takes the game to Rabada. First a six and now back to back boundaries to top-off an expensive over. 17 runs from the 18th over.SL: 129/6 (18 ov)
- 16:56 (IST)SIX!Pathum Nissanka, take a bow! Excellent shot! Rabada is having an afternoon to forget.SL: 119/6
- 16:53 (IST)OUT!Pretorius strikes. The Sri Lankan skipper, Dasun Shanaka is gone. SL now 6 down.D Shanaka c K Rabada b D Pretorius 11 (12)SL: 110/6 (16.4)
- 16:46 (IST)15 OVERS GONE!Just 5 over remain. Just 2 runs of that 15th over.
SL: 94/5
- 16:41 (IST)STAT UPDATE!Tabraiz Shamsi now holds the record for the most wickets in T20Is in a calendar year (32).
- 16:38 (IST)OUT!Gone! Wanindu Hasaranga departs. Sri Lanka lose another wicket. Shamsi strikes again.W Hasaranga c Markram b Shamsi 4 (5)SL: 91/5 (13.4)
- 16:35 (IST)SIX RUNS!Maharaj pitches it short and Nissanka dispatches that with ease.SL: 89/4 (13 ov)
- 16:30 (IST)OUT!It's that man again, Shamsi. Another caught and bowled. Avishka Fernando departs cheaply.A Fernando c & b Shamsi 3 (5)SL: 77/4 (11.4)
- 16:28 (IST)FOUR RUNS!Much needed boundary for the Lankans. Shamsi tosses it short and wide. Nissanka hits a beautiful drive over extra cover for four.SL: 77/3
