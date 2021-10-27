Scotland vs Namibia Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021 Match Live Updates: Scotland Crumble, Namibia Bowlers Dominate
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, SCO vs NAM: Ruben Trumpelmann has taken three wickets for Namibia against Scotland in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
Scotland are six wickets down against Namibia in their Super 12 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday. Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus initially won the toss and elected to field. Ruben Trumpelmann gave Namibia a brilliant start in the first over itself, taking the wickets of George Munsey, Calum MacLeod and Richie Berrington. Meanwhile, David Wiese dismissed Craig Wallace in the sixth over and Jan Frylinck took the wicket of Matthew Cross in the 12th over. Michael Leask restored some balance for Scotland with a knock of 44 off 27 balls but was dismissed by JJ Smit. Namibia finished second in Group A during the qualifiers and will be hoping to build a consistent run in the tournament. Also, Namibia captain Kyle Coetzer is out with a finger injury. Meanwhile, Scotland finished on top of Group B during the qualification stage and lost to Afghanistan in their Super 12 opener on Monday. Scotland will be aiming to improve their performance after getting hammered by Afghanistan, who sealed a victory by 130 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)
SCO vs NAM Live Updates
It was a tale of ducks for the top-order of Scotland. Munsey, MacLeod and Berrington all the three batters were sent back on a duck in the very first over of the innings. Scotland had a perilous innings, they were teetering at 2/3. They also lost Wallace inside the Powerplay. It looked as if it would get over sooner than later. But then came some crucial stands in the middle. Leask was the main ingredient of the repair work. Initially he was supported by Cross, who was later replaced by Greaves. The pair ticked along well, but Leask slipped out in the death overs. Greaves though made sure to take his side over the 100-run mark.
It did not look like it is the first time Namibia is playing in the T20 World Cup. They could not have asked for a better start than this. Surely, Namibia would be the happier side going into the break. But, Scotland fought back hard to make sure to get a defendable score on the board.
OUT! RUN OUT! Excellent finish by David Wiese. Wiese gets in the yorker this time and Chris Greaves can't get under it as he ends up bunting it back to the bowler. Josh Davey is already halfway down the pitch and there's just no run there. David Wiese collects the ball and then just walks back to knock over the bails. SCOTLAND END WITH 109/8!
Length ball, on middle and this is heaved down to deep mid-wicket for just a single yet again.
WIDE! Slower bumper, around the helmet of the batter. This one is just a bit too high and a wide is signalled.
Fullish ball, around off. Greaves looks to thrash it through cover but the ball goes off the inner half of the bat to the right of the bowler. They do get across for a quick single.
Full and straight, flicked in front of square on the leg side towards deep mid-wicket for another one.
A length ball, on off. Davey heaves this one towards deep mid-wicket and races back for the second. Good running.
Full and on the pads, tucked away behind square on the leg side for a single by Greaves.
Slower delivery, banged into the deck and Chris Greaves manages to pull it towards deep mid-wicket for a single. Jan Frylinck finishes with excellent figures of 4-0-10-2!
On off and this is eased down to long off for a single.
Peach of a delivery from Jan Frylinck. This is bowled on a nagging length, outside off and is angled in. The ball just straightens after pitching and whizzes past the outside edge.
Frylinck bowls it into the pitch again and this time Greaves manages to heave it towards long on for a single. The 100 is up for Scotland.
Swing and a miss from Greaves. Good-length ball, around off and beats the batter all ends up.
Josh Davey walks out to bat.
OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust as Jan Frylinck picks up his second wicket. Frylinck looks for the yorker on middle stump, but just misses it. Mark Watt clears his front leg and looks to get underneath the ball but doesn't quite manage to do so. In the end, Watt ends up chipping it straight to Gerhard Erasmus at long on who takes a simple catch.
Jan Frylinck to bowl the penultimate over.
Wiese bangs in a shorter one this time, around middle. Greaves looks to up the ante by swiping across but misses. Just 3 runs of the over.
Another excellent slower ball from David Wiese. Bowls it into the pitch, around off. Graeves steps forward looking to pull it in front of square but gets undone by the lack of pace.
Length again, well outside off. Watt goes well across his stumps and flicks it aerially towards fine leg for a single.