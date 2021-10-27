Scotland are six wickets down against Namibia in their Super 12 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday. Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus initially won the toss and elected to field. Ruben Trumpelmann gave Namibia a brilliant start in the first over itself, taking the wickets of George Munsey, Calum MacLeod and Richie Berrington. Meanwhile, David Wiese dismissed Craig Wallace in the sixth over and Jan Frylinck took the wicket of Matthew Cross in the 12th over. Michael Leask restored some balance for Scotland with a knock of 44 off 27 balls but was dismissed by JJ Smit. Namibia finished second in Group A during the qualifiers and will be hoping to build a consistent run in the tournament. Also, Namibia captain Kyle Coetzer is out with a finger injury. Meanwhile, Scotland finished on top of Group B during the qualification stage and lost to Afghanistan in their Super 12 opener on Monday. Scotland will be aiming to improve their performance after getting hammered by Afghanistan, who sealed a victory by 130 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

T20 World Cup 2021 Scotland vs Namibia Cricket Score Live Updates From Sheikh Zayed Stadium In Abu Dhabi