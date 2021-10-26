Pakistan vs New Zealand, Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Live Updates: Pakistan Win Toss, Opt To Bowl vs New Zealand
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, PAK vs NZ: Pakistan face a stiff challenge as they take on New Zealand at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday. Babar Azam and Co. are oozing with confidence, following their convincing 10-wicket win over arch-rivals India on Sunday, and will hope to continue their winning start to the tournament against the Kane Williamson-led side. The Blackcaps, on the other hand, will aim to start their Super 12 campaign on a high, having lost both of their warm-up games against Australia and England, respectively. (LIVE SCORECARD)
T20 World Cup: Pakistan vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score And Updates From Sharjah Cricket Stadium
- 19:39 (IST)FOUR RUNS!First boundary of the innings, and it comes from the bat of Martin Guptill. 7 off that over from Imad Wasim.NZ: 7/0 (2 ov)
- 19:37 (IST)ONE RUN!First run on the board for the Kiwis. Daryl Mitchell comes down the ground an punches for a single.
- 19:35 (IST)MAIDEN OVER!Shaheen Afridi starts with a maiden over. Pakistan players made a huge appeal for caught behind on the final ball. The umpire shakes his head. Review not taken.NZ: 0/0 (1 ov)
- 19:31 (IST)WE'RE OFF AND RUNNING!Shaheen Afridi starts with a dot ball. Guptill tries to drive it straight but the bowlers gets his hand to it.
- 19:30 (IST)NO TO RACISM!NZ players take the knee ahead of the start.
- 19:11 (IST)HERE ARE THE PLAYING XIs!Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi.
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson (C), Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi.
- 19:04 (IST)PAKISTAN WIN THE TOSS!Babar Azam opts to bowl first.Can the Pakistan bowlers repeat their exploits from Sunday?
- 19:02 (IST)BIG LOSS FOR NZ!Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the World Cup. The player has suffered a calf tear. Adam Milne has replaced him in the squad.
- 18:11 (IST)STATS UPDATE!Babar Azam and Co. have won 3 of the last 5 T2OIs against New Zealand. Pakistan also lead the all time Head-to-Head stats against New Zealand in shortest format of the game.Matches Played: 24Pakistan: 14 winsNew Zealand: 10 wins
- 17:58 (IST)Hello!Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of the Super 12 fixture between Pakistan and New Zealand from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.