Scotland have won the toss and opted to field against New Zealand in their Super 12 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. The Kane Williamson-led side will be aiming to bolster their semifinal chances after having defeated India in their previous fixture. The Blackcaps began their campaign with a defeat to Pakistan and will be aiming to build a winning run in their remaining three games. Meanwhile, Scotland were in brilliant form in the qualifiers but failed to maintain that form in the Super 12 stage and crashed to back-to-back defeats at the hands of Namibia and Afghanistan. Against Afghanistan, the Kyle Coetzer-led outfit were hammered by 130 runs. Despite an improvement against Namibia, they slumped to a four-wicket defeat. Scotland will be aiming to put more runs on the board against New Zealand after having failed with the bat in their previous two fixtures. (LIVE SCORECARD)

New Zealand vs Scotland, Live T20 World Cup Cricket Score And Match Updates From Dubai International Stadium