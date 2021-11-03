New Zealand vs Scotland Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Live Updates: Safyaan Sharif Strikes Twice, New Zealand Two Down
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, NZ vs SCO: Safyaan Sharif has struck twice as New Zealand are two wickets down while batting first vs Scotland.
Scotland have won the toss and opted to field against New Zealand in their Super 12 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. The Kane Williamson-led side will be aiming to bolster their semifinal chances after having defeated India in their previous fixture. The Blackcaps began their campaign with a defeat to Pakistan and will be aiming to build a winning run in their remaining three games. Meanwhile, Scotland were in brilliant form in the qualifiers but failed to maintain that form in the Super 12 stage and crashed to back-to-back defeats at the hands of Namibia and Afghanistan. Against Afghanistan, the Kyle Coetzer-led outfit were hammered by 130 runs. Despite an improvement against Namibia, they slumped to a four-wicket defeat. Scotland will be aiming to put more runs on the board against New Zealand after having failed with the bat in their previous two fixtures. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 16:05 (IST)SIX!A leg stump half volley by Evans and Guptill directs it over backward square leg for a six! He also reaches 3000 T20I runs, the second to do that after Kohli.
- 15:57 (IST)Big Wicket!Another wicket!! Caught behind!! New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has to depart on a duck.Williamson c Matthew Cross b Safyaan Sharif 0(4)Live Score: New Zealand 35/2 in 4.5 overs
- 15:53 (IST)OUT!OUT!! LBW!! Safyaan Sharif has given Scotland the first breakthrough as Daryl Mitchell has to go!!Daryl Mitchell lbw b Safyaan Sharif 13(11) (4s-1)Live Score: New Zealand 35/1 in 4.1 overs
- 15:48 (IST)FOUR!Wheal to Mitchell, FOUR, straight down the ground. Hard length again and Mitchell showed his power.
- 15:38 (IST)No runA good length delivery by Sharif, on off. Mitchell defends it.
- 15:34 (IST)FOUR!A full length delivery by Wheal and Guptill launches it over mid-off for a four!
- 15:33 (IST)The action begins!Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell to open for New Zealand. Brad Wheal will bowl the first over for Scotland.
- 15:07 (IST)New Zealand Playing XIM Guptill, D Mitchell, K Williamson(c), D Conway(w), J Neesham, G Phillips, M Santner, A Milne, T Southee, I Sodhi, T Boul
- 15:06 (IST)Scotland Playing XIG Munsey, K Coetzer(c), M Cross(w), R Berrington, C MacLeod, M Leask, C Greaves, M Watt, S Sharif, A Evans, B Wheal
- 15:03 (IST)Scotland win toss, opt to bowlScotland captain Kyle Coetzer has won the toss and opted to bowl against New Zealand.
- 14:52 (IST)New Zealand aiming to increase semifinal chancesNew Zealand will be hoping to increase their semifinal chances against Scotland and are on the back of a huge win against India. The Blackcaps lost their opener to Pakistan. Meanwhile, Scotland haven't yet won a game. Click here for the full preview.
