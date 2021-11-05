Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs Namibia Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021 Match Live Updates: Namibia On Top As New Zealand Lose Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, NZ vs NAM: New Zealand face minnows Namibia in a Group 2 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.
NZ vs NAM Live Score: New Zealand's martin Guptill© AFP
New Zealand are two wickets down against Namibia in a Group 2 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. Earlier, Namibia had won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Black Caps are favorites are to finish as runner-ups from Group 2, behind table-toppers Pakistan, with two games to go. They've won their last two games against India and Scotland and will hope to continue the winning momentum. Namibia, on the other hand, have impressed everyone in what has been a brilliant maiden T20 World Cup campaign. After beating Scotland in their first game of the Super 12 stage, Namibia have gone done fighting against Afghanistan and Pakistan in their last two game. (LIVE SCORECARD)
T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Namibia Live Cricket Updates Straight From Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Super 12 - Match 36, ICC World Twenty20, 2021, Nov 05, 2021
Play In Progress
NZ
77/2 (11.0)
NAM
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Namibia won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 7
% chance to win
NZ 84%
NAM 16%
Batsman
Kane Williamson
26* (21)
Devon Conway
13 (12)
Bowler
Nicol Loftie-Eaton
24/0 (2)
Gerhard Erasmus
3/0 (1)
T20 World Cup, New Zealand vs Namibia Live
Four!
Six!
On the pads, Williamson clips it through mid-wicket for a couple.
Full and on off. Conway sweeps it square on the leg side for a single.
Full and on off. Williamson comes down the track and smacks it back to the hit the poles on the other end, Nicol Loftie-Eaton tries to get a hand on in but misses. In the end, the batters pick a single.
Looped up, around leg. Conway gets low and sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
DRINKS! New Zealand have lost 2 wickets in quick succession but they would breathe easy until their skipper is out their in the middle! Conway and Williamson would look to steady the ship for a while and then tee off at the fag end.
Tossed up, on off. Williamson drives it to cover but straight to the fielder. New Zealand are 62/2 at the halfway mark.
Flatter, around middle, Williamson pushes it back to the bowler.
Full and on off. Conway sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
Floated, on off. Williamson tucks it to mid-wicket for a single. This single also get KW to 5500 runs T20 cricket.
Tossed up, around off. Kane Williamson blocks it back to the bowler.
Flighted, full and on middle. Conway tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
Change. Gerhard Erasmus brings himself on.
Another tidy over by Bernard Scholtz! Just 4 runs off it. Full and on middle. Conway prods and sweeps it towards short fine leg. Ruben Trumpelmann makes sure he stops the ball and save a certain boundary. The batters cross for a single.
Flatter, on the pads. Williamson pushes it to mid on for a single.
A dot now! Full, on off. Williamson defends it back to the bowler.
LEG BYE! Floated, around middle and leg. Conway prods and looks to defend it out. The ball takes the pads and rolls out to the leg side. They collect a leg bye.
Tossed up, around off. Williamson pushes it to cover for a single.
Full and on the pads, Williamson defends it to the leg side.