India vs Pakistan Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021 Match Live Updates: Another Setback For India As Suryakumar Yadav Falls For 11
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav steadied India's ship after pacer Shaheen Afridi jolted the batting side with two early wickets of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in a Super 12 match in Dubai.
Pacer Shaheen Afridi jolted India with two early wickets of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul after Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl against India in a Super 12 match in Dubai. Kohli left out Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Ishan Kishan from the playing XI, with Varun Chakaravarthy making the line-up. Team India will hope to seal a win and get their campaign off to a good start against a top-notch Pakistan team, which has a number of match-winners in its line-up. For India, Rishabh Pant and the skipper himself will hold key, while Pakistan will be expecting a lot from their bowling attack which includes the likes of Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan. Mohammad Rizwan has been in stellar form with the bat for Pakistan along with captain Babar. The experienced duo of Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez are expected to start the match too. For India, Jasprit Bumrah will hold the key in the bowling department while Kohli will have to decide how many spinners he will play against a sub-continental opponent. India included MS Dhoni in their support staff as a mentor for this tournament and Kohli will look to extract most from the former Indian captain.
India went in with the following playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Pakistan chose the following players in their final XI: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 20:01 (IST)Wicket !Hasan Ali gets Pakistan's third wicket as SKY departs for 11 runs - Caught by wicketkeeper RizwanIND 31/3 after 5.4 overs
- 19:55 (IST)Six !After three successive dot balls, Kohli hits Shaheen over the long-on fence for a superb sixIND 29/2 after 4.5 overs
- 19:51 (IST)Four !SKY sweeps Imad for a four on the last ball of the over yet againIND 21/2 after 4 overs
- 19:47 (IST)Six !SKY hits Shaheen for a superb six to get India goingIND 14/2 after 3 overs
- 19:45 (IST)Wicket !Shaheen rocks India again, castles KL Rahul for 3 runsIND 6/2 after 2.1 overs
- 19:42 (IST)Imad On Target !Imad Wasim bowls a brilliant second over to concede only four runsIND 6/1 after 2 overs
- 19:40 (IST)Pak On A Roll !Pakistan start well with only 2 runs conceded and a wicket in the first overImad Wasim to bowl the next overVirat Kohli is in the middle earlyIND 2/1 after 1 over
- 19:34 (IST)Wicket !Wow, what a start as Shaheen gets Rohit LBW plumb in front with an in-swinging YorkerFirst ball duck for RohitIND 1/1 after 0.4 overs
- 19:33 (IST)Good Start By PAK !Good start by Afridi as Rahul gets a single off the third ballRohit gets on strike nowIND 1/0 after 0.3 overs
- 19:31 (IST)India Innings Begins !Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are in the middlePakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi starts proceedingsIND 0/0 after 0.1 over
- 19:20 (IST)Shardul, Ashwin Out | Varun InKohli left out Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Ishan Kishan from the playing XIVarun Chakaravarthy makes the line-up
- 19:19 (IST)Pakistan Final XI !Pakistan chose the following players in their final XI: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi
Pakistan win toss, decide to bowl first.
- 19:15 (IST)India Final XI !India went in with the following playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Match 16. India XI: KL Rahul, R Sharma, V Kohli, S Yadav, R Pant, H Pandya, R Jadeja, B Kumar, V Chakaravarthy, M Shami, J Bumrah
- 19:04 (IST)Pakistan Win Toss, Opt To Bowl !Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl vs India
- 18:19 (IST)PAK Players On Their Way !The Pakistan cricket team has also set foot outside towards the Dubai International Stadium for the India tie
- 18:17 (IST)India Players On Their Way !Team India is on their way to the stadium for the Pakistan clash in Dubai
Off we go for our first match of #T20WorldCup #TeamIndia
- 18:09 (IST)Hardik Pandya & The Milion Dollar Question - Will He Play ?Virat Kohli recently cleared the air around Hardik Pandya being very much part of the scheme of things as a finisher for Team India
- 18:06 (IST)Babar Azam Speaks !Pakistan captain Babar Azam vowed his team will not think about the poor record against arch-rivals India
- 18:02 (IST)Sanjay Manjrekar's Surprise Inclusion In India XI !Sanjay Manjrekar shared his predicted XI for Team India on social mediaHe chose to go with Varun Chakaravarthy over R AshwinRead more: T20 World Cup: Sanjay Manjrekar Picks Varun Chakaravarthy Over R Ashwin In His India Playing XI For Pakistan Match
GAME. FACE. ON #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup
- 17:59 (IST)IND-PAK H2H Record !Pakistan have never won a T20 World Cup match vs IndiaIndia have won their both practice matches
- 17:58 (IST)Dinesh Karthik Weighed In On IND-PAK !Dinesh Karthik picked his playing XI for India for the Pakistan game and also named the name of one player he would definitely want to see in the team today
- 17:49 (IST)Hello and Welcome !Hello and welcome to the most anticipated match of the ongoing T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan being staged at the Dubai International Stadium in DubaiAll eyes will surely be on Virat Kohli as he leads his star-studded squad against Babar Azam-led PakistanWith MS Dhoni as mentor of the side, Team India will be full of positive energy right from the word go.Pakistan, on the other hand, will be eager to perform against all the past records which had gone against them in India clashes at World CupsSo, stay tuned as we bring you the build-up to this intense clash !
