Pacer Shaheen Afridi jolted India with two early wickets of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul after Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl against India in a Super 12 match in Dubai. Kohli left out Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Ishan Kishan from the playing XI, with Varun Chakaravarthy making the line-up. Team India will hope to seal a win and get their campaign off to a good start against a top-notch Pakistan team, which has a number of match-winners in its line-up. For India, Rishabh Pant and the skipper himself will hold key, while Pakistan will be expecting a lot from their bowling attack which includes the likes of Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan. Mohammad Rizwan has been in stellar form with the bat for Pakistan along with captain Babar. The experienced duo of Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez are expected to start the match too. For India, Jasprit Bumrah will hold the key in the bowling department while Kohli will have to decide how many spinners he will play against a sub-continental opponent. India included MS Dhoni in their support staff as a mentor for this tournament and Kohli will look to extract most from the former Indian captain.

India went in with the following playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan chose the following players in their final XI: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi (LIVE SCORECARD)

T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Score Between India vs Pakistan, Straight From Dubai International Stadium In Dubai