England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to field against West Indies in the Super 12 game in the T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium. England suffered a seven-wicket defeat in the first warm-up game versus India but bounced strongly against New Zealand with a 13-run win. West Indies, on the other hand, lost both their warm-up matches against Pakistan and Afghanistan and will be aiming to make amends under the leadership of Kieron Pollard. Both teams possess some extravagant hard-hitters of the ball as well as clever bowlers, who have the ability to change the flow of the game in no time. (Live Scorecard)

