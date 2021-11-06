Rassie van der Dussen steadied South Africa's ship and scored a half-century as openers Reeza Hendricks and Quinton de Kock departed to England spinners after captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to field against South Africa in their last Super 12 match in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. England made one change as pacer Mark Wood was brought in replacing fast bowler Tymal Mills, while South Africa went in unchanged from the last game. England, who are more or less assured of a semi-final spot, wouldn't want to be complacent against an unpredictable South African side which has several match-winners who can take the game away from the opposition. With Tymal Mills out of the tournament, Eoin Morgan-led England will need to come up with a new combination, while on the other hand, South Africa still will be heavily dependent on their pace battery. (Live Scorecard)

Eoin Morgan said during Toss:

"We will bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, dew will play a role here, as he saw against Sri Lanka. It's a different challenge to play here, we saw an unbelievable innings from Jos Buttler the other day. We'll have to give our best in every match. One forced change - Mark Wood is in, his first game of the tournament, replaces Tymal Mills."

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Temba Bavuma said during Toss:

Promoted

"We were looking to bowl as well, but now we need to start well with the bat and then try and defend it. We need to do well in the batting powerplay, lay a foundation and then plan ahead. We're playing the same team."

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

T20 World Cup 2021 England vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Updates From Sharjah Cricket Stadium In Sharjah