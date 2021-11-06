England vs South Africa Score T20 World Cup 2021 Match Live Updates: Rassie van der Dussen Hits Fifty As South Africa Eye Big Total
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, ENG vs SA: Rassie van der Dussen steadied South Africa's ship and scored a half-century after openers Reeza Hendricks and Quinton de Kock departed to England spinners in their last Super 12 match in the ongoing T20 WC in Sharjah.
Rassie van der Dussen steadied South Africa's ship and scored a half-century as openers Reeza Hendricks and Quinton de Kock departed to England spinners after captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to field against South Africa in their last Super 12 match in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. England made one change as pacer Mark Wood was brought in replacing fast bowler Tymal Mills, while South Africa went in unchanged from the last game. England, who are more or less assured of a semi-final spot, wouldn't want to be complacent against an unpredictable South African side which has several match-winners who can take the game away from the opposition. With Tymal Mills out of the tournament, Eoin Morgan-led England will need to come up with a new combination, while on the other hand, South Africa still will be heavily dependent on their pace battery. (Live Scorecard)
Eoin Morgan said during Toss:
"We will bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, dew will play a role here, as he saw against Sri Lanka. It's a different challenge to play here, we saw an unbelievable innings from Jos Buttler the other day. We'll have to give our best in every match. One forced change - Mark Wood is in, his first game of the tournament, replaces Tymal Mills."
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Temba Bavuma said during Toss:
"We were looking to bowl as well, but now we need to start well with the bat and then try and defend it. We need to do well in the batting powerplay, lay a foundation and then plan ahead. We're playing the same team."
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
- 20:31 (IST)50 Up For Dussen !Der Dussen reached a superb fifty in 37 ballsSA 92/2 after 12.1 overs
- 20:28 (IST)Wicket !De Kock is dismissed by Rashid, England have a foot in the game nowSA 86/2 after 11.2 overs
- 20:23 (IST)Midway In SA Innings !SA's Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen have steadied the ship after opener Reeza Hendricks early wicketSA 73/1 after 10 overs
- 20:13 (IST)Four !Van der Dussen ends Jordan's over with a superb fourSA 65/1 after 9 overs
- 20:06 (IST)SA Need To Survive Middle-Overs !Rashid bowls a good first over, concedes 7 runsSA 56/1 after 8 overs
- 20:00 (IST)Ali's Spell Ends !Moeen Ali has finished his quota hereBrilliant spell of 4 overs, 1 for 27SA 49/1 after 7 overs
- 19:56 (IST)Powerplay Ends !A good six overs for both teamsOne wicket and 40 runs is something both camps will be satisfied withSA 40/1 after 6 overs
- 19:53 (IST)Six !Van Dussen hits a mighty six off Woakes to get goingSA 36/1 after 5.2 overs
- 19:47 (IST)England Start Well !South Africa have gotten off to a stop-n-start beginningSA 21/1 after 4 overs
- 19:43 (IST)Wicket !Reeza Hendricks is castled by Ali for 2 runsSA 15/1 after 2.4 overs
- 19:39 (IST)ENG Bowling Tightly !Woakes gives away only three runs in his first overSA 9/0 after 2 overs
- 19:34 (IST)SA Start Well !SA score six off Ali's first overSA 6/0 after 1 over
- 19:32 (IST)SA Innings Begins !South African openers Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks are in the middleSpinner Moeen Ali opens the proceedings for EnglandSA 0/0 after 0.1 over
- 19:11 (IST)Changes !EnglandIN: Mark WoodOUT: Tymal MillsSouth AfricaNo Changes
- 19:04 (IST)Toss !England skipper Eoin Morgan win the toss and opts to field
- 19:01 (IST)South Africa Need A Big Win !Huge game for the South African side this, a semi-final spot at stake here
- 18:59 (IST)In-Form England !England seem to be having fun in their pre-match warm-up
- 18:00 (IST)Hello and Welcome !Hello and welcome to the Live Blog where we bring you the live updates from England vs South Africa game slated to be played in Sharjah !England have won all four games and will aim to end their Super 12 campaign on a highSouth Africa need to win the match by a big margin in order to grasp the second semi-final spot in the groupWith the match set to go down to the wire, join in as we follow the Live action !