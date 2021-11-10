After being sent to bat by New Zealand, England have put 166 runs on the board for the loss of 4 wickets in 20 overs in the first semifinal of the ongoing T20 World Cup at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Moeen Ali top-scored for England with his unbeaten 51 runs. The all-rounder smashed 3 fours and 2 sixes during his impressive knock that helped England to reach a fighting total. Moeen added 63 runs with Dawid Malan (40) for the third wicket. For New Zealand, Tim Southee, Jimmy Neesham, Ish Sodhi and Adam Milne picked one wicket each. Now, New Zealand need 167 runs to win this clash and secure their place in the finals but it will depend on how their batters will go in the chase. Earlier, England made one change in their playing XI as Sam Billings has replaced injured Jason Roy who was ruled out of the tournament ahead of the semifinal while New Zealand made no changes in their lineup. Both teams go into the knockout stage of the tournament after winning four of their five Super 12 matches. England topped Group 1 with 8 points while New Zealand finished at the second spot in Group 2. England lost to South Africa in their last game but they have shown a top-class performance against West Indies, Bangladesh, Australia, and Sri Lanka in their first four matches. On the other hand, after losing to Pakistan in their first match, New Zealand made a remarkable comeback by registering easy victories against India, Scotland, Namibia, and Afghanistan. (LIVE SCORECARD)

