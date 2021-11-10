England vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2021 1st Semi Final Live Cricket Score Updates: Moeen Ali Shines As England Set 167-Run Target vs New Zealand
T20 World Cup 2021 1st Semi Final Live Score, ENG vs NZ: New Zealand need 167 runs vs England to seal their place in the finals.
After being sent to bat by New Zealand, England have put 166 runs on the board for the loss of 4 wickets in 20 overs in the first semifinal of the ongoing T20 World Cup at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Moeen Ali top-scored for England with his unbeaten 51 runs. The all-rounder smashed 3 fours and 2 sixes during his impressive knock that helped England to reach a fighting total. Moeen added 63 runs with Dawid Malan (40) for the third wicket. For New Zealand, Tim Southee, Jimmy Neesham, Ish Sodhi and Adam Milne picked one wicket each. Now, New Zealand need 167 runs to win this clash and secure their place in the finals but it will depend on how their batters will go in the chase. Earlier, England made one change in their playing XI as Sam Billings has replaced injured Jason Roy who was ruled out of the tournament ahead of the semifinal while New Zealand made no changes in their lineup. Both teams go into the knockout stage of the tournament after winning four of their five Super 12 matches. England topped Group 1 with 8 points while New Zealand finished at the second spot in Group 2. England lost to South Africa in their last game but they have shown a top-class performance against West Indies, Bangladesh, Australia, and Sri Lanka in their first four matches. On the other hand, after losing to Pakistan in their first match, New Zealand made a remarkable comeback by registering easy victories against India, Scotland, Namibia, and Afghanistan. (LIVE SCORECARD)
T20 World Cup 2021 England vs New Zealand, 1st Semi-Final Live Cricket Score Straight From Sheikh Zayed Stadium In Abu Dhabi
- 21:12 (IST)New Zealand Need 167 Runs To Win!Neesham to Morgan, Dropped!! 2 runs on the final ball.England finish at 166/4 in 20 oversNew Zealand need 167 runs to win.
- 21:08 (IST)Moeen Ali Hits 50!Moeen Ali completes his half-century with a boundary.
- 21:07 (IST)OUT!Jimmy Neesham strikes!! Liam Livingstone departs in the final over.Livingstone c Santner b Neesham 17(10) (4s-1 6s-1)Live Score: England 156/4 in 19.2 overs
- 21:00 (IST)SIX!Milne to Livingstone, SIX, huge SIX!! straight over the bowler's head.Live Score: England 143/8 in 18 overs
- 20:56 (IST)SIX!SIX!! from Moeen Ali on the first ball!! Milne has bowled a slower bouncer and the all-rounder has smashed the ball over mid-wicket.
- 20:52 (IST)SIX!Ish Sodhi to Moeen, stepped out and SIX!! Much needed maximum for England.
- 20:47 (IST)OUT!OUT!! caught behind!! Dawid Malan has to depart after a good start.Malan c Conway b Southee 42(30) (4s-4 6s-1)Live Score: England 116/3 in 15.2 overs
- 20:43 (IST)FOUR!Boult to Moeen, FOUR to square of the wicket. Poor length by the left arm pacer and Moeen has placed it nicely for another boundary.
- 20:25 (IST)Back-To-Back FOUR!Another boundary from Malan to extra cover, second of this over. He is proving his worth in the most important game for England.
- 20:15 (IST)FOUR!Sodhi to Malan, inside out and FOUR!! Excellent shot from England's top-ranked T20I batsman.
- 20:12 (IST)OUT!Ish Sodhi to Buttler, appeal for LBW and yes it's OUT!! Buttler played a reverse sweep but failed to connect the ball with the bat and in the end bowl hit the pads.Buttler lbw b Ish Sodhi 29(24) (4s-4)Live Score: England 53/2 in 8.1 overs
- 20:08 (IST)FOUR!Santer to Buttler, reverse sweep and FOUR!! Buttler is the man in-form and New Zealand have to get him out early to dominate the game.
- 19:56 (IST)OUT!Adam Milne to Bairstow, OUT!! good catch by skipper Williamson.Bairstow c Williamson b Milne 13(17) (4s-2)Live Score: England 37/1 in 5.1 overs
- 19:51 (IST)Big Over For England!16 runs from 4th over!! England openers are off to a flying start in the semifinal.
- 19:41 (IST)FOUR!Boult to Bairstow, lucky boundary to fine leg. Ball just missed the stumps and wicketkeeper also failed to stop.
- 19:36 (IST)FOUR!Southee to Buttler, FOUR from the final ball of the first over.Live Score: England 6/0 after 1st over
- 19:36 (IST)FOUR!Southee to Buttler, FOUR from the final ball of the first over.England 6/0 after 1st over
- 19:33 (IST)England Off The Mark!Tim Southee to Jos Buttler, pulled away for an easy single. First run for England.
- 19:14 (IST)Sam Billings Replaces Jason Roy In England Playing XI!England Playing XI: Jos Buttler(w), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
- 19:13 (IST)No Changes In New Zealand Playing XI!New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult
- 19:04 (IST)New Zealand Win Toss, Opt To Bowl vs England!New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has won the toss and elected to bowl vs England in the first semifinal in Abu Dhabi.
Toss update from Abu Dhabi— ICC (@ICC) November 10, 2021
New Zealand have won the toss and elected to field.
Who are you backing in this one?#T20WorldCup | #ENGvNZ | https://t.co/zBjgVLo3T5 pic.twitter.com/vV8IYjVflD
- 18:35 (IST)Hello And Welcome!Hello and Welcome to the live blog the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2021 between England and New Zealand. Both the team have won four of their five Super 12 matches and been in the top-form in the recent matches. New Zealand have never played a T20 World Cup final and they have a very good chance of making it to the final two for the first time. While England will look to enter the final for the second time in a row. England lost to West Indies in the 2016 final in Kolkata where Carlos Brathwaite smashed four sixes in the last over to Ben Stokes.