Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Australia Score T20 World Cup 2021 Match Live Updates: Old Foes England, Australia Meet In Super 12 Clash
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, ENG vs AUS: England will take on arch-rivals Australia in their third match of the ongoing T20 World Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
ENG vs AUS Live Score: England will face Australia in their 3rd match of T20 WC 2021 on Saturday.© AFP
Group 1 table-toppers England will take on arch-rivals Australia in their third match of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Both the teams have played two matches each in the tournament till now and are unbeaten. However, England are on top of the points table due to their better net run rate. The Eoin Morgan-led side defeated Bangladesh in its last fixture by eight wickets where opener Jason Roy top-scored for the team with his 61-run knock. For Australia, there were lot of positives in their last win against Sri Lanka where veteran opener David Warner returned to form with a dominating half-century in the chase of 155 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)
T20 World Cup 2021 England vs Australia Live Cricket Score Straight From Dubai International Cricket Stadium In Dubai
Super 12 - Match 26, ICC World Twenty20, 2021, Oct 30, 2021
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Match Yet To Begin
ENG
AUS
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
% chance to win
ENG 54%
AUS 46%
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on T20 World Cup, check out the T20 World Cup Schedule and Live Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.