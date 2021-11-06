Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs West Indies Score T20 World Cup 2021 Match Live Updates: Australia Win Toss, Elect to Bowl
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, AUS vs WI: Aaron Finch-led Australia eye a place in the semis with a win over West Indies in a Group 2 fixture at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
AUS vs WI Live Score: Australia take on West Indies in Group 1 on Saturday© AFP
Australia have won the toss and skipper Aaron Finch opted to bowl first against West Indies in a Group 1 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The Aaron Finch-led side will eye a place in the semi-finals with a win over the Windies. Australia, so far, have won three of their first four games and will hope to keep momentum going against the defending champions. West Indies, on the other hand, have won just one game from a possible four, so far. The two-time defending champions will hope to bow out of the tournament on a high. (LIVE SCORECARD)
T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs West Indies Live Cricket Updates Straight From Sheikh Zayed Stadium In Abu Dhabi
Super 12 - Match 38, ICC World Twenty20, 2021, Nov 06, 2021
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Australia won the toss and elected to field
- 15:15 (IST)PLAYING XI'S ARE OUTAustralia remain unchanged while West Indies make one change from their previous game. Hayden Walsh Junior replaces Ravi Rampaul.Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam ZampaWest Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard (capt), Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh Jr
- 15:04 (IST)AUS WIN TOSS!Australia have won the toss and skipper Aaron Finch has elected to bowl first against West Indies.
- 14:02 (IST)HELLO!Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 game between Australia and West Indies from the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here in Abu Dhabi.
