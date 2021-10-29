PAK Win By 5 Wickets !

Pakistan Win By 5 Wickets And 6 Balls To Spare !

Pakistan started cautiously as they scored 38 runs for the loss of one wicket in the first six over with Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman holding fort against a spirited Afghanistan bowling





Afghanistan spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan dismissed three batters as Pakistan required 47 runs in the last five overs with Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik in the middle

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam scored yet another half-century in 45 balls and remianed key to his team's chances in the run-chase of 148 runs





Asif Ali hit four sixes in the penultimate over to hand Pakistan their third win on the trot in the T20 WC





Earlier, Afghanistan opted to bat first and posted 147/6 in their 20 overs