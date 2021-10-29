Afghanistan vs Pakistan Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021 Match Highlights: Pakistan Maintain Winning Run, Defeat Afghanistan By 5 Wickets
T20 World Cup 2021 Highlights, AFG vs PAK: Asif Ali hit four sixes in the penultimate over to hand Pakistan their third win on the trot as they beat Afghanistan by five wickets and six balls to spare in a Super 12 game in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium.
Asif Ali hit four sixes in the penultimate over to hand Pakistan their third win on the trot as they beat Afghanistan by five wickets and six balls to spare in a Super 12 game in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. Pakistan started cautiously as they scored 38 runs for the loss of one wicket in the first six over with Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman holding fort against a spirited Afghanistan bowling. Afghanistan spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan dismissed three batters as Pakistan required 47 runs in the last five overs with Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik in the middle. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam scored yet another half-century in 45 balls and remianed key to his team's chances in the run-chase of 148 runs. Batting first, Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib ended strongly as they collected 43 runs in the last three overs to help the team post 147/6 in 20 overs versus Pakistan. Earlier, Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi won the toss and elected to bat vs Pakistan. Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali jolted Afghanistan with four early wickets as the batting side ended the powerplay at 49/4. Afghanistan batters struggled to get going versus Pakistan bowlers as they lost six wickets before the end of 13 overs to be placed at 76/6. Both teams went into the match without any changes from their last respective encounters. Pakistan got the better of India by 10 wickets and then defeated New Zealand by five wickets comfortably to win their opening two games. Afghanistan, on the other hand, scripted a historic 130-run win against Scotland and will be no easy opponent for Pakistan. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the top two teams in their groups, with four and two points respectively. (SCORECARD)
T20 World Cup 2021 Afghanistan vs Pakistan Highlights From Dubai International Stadium In Dubai
- 23:05 (IST)Six !Asif Ali hits fourth six, PAK win by 5 wickets !
- 23:04 (IST)Six !Asif Ali hits third six of the overPAK need 6 runs off 7 balls
- 23:02 (IST)Six !Asif hits a six againPAK need 12 runs off 9 balls
- 23:01 (IST)Six !Asif Ali hits a huge sixPAK need 18 runs off 11 balls
- 22:58 (IST)Wicket !Malik departs for 19 runs to Naveen-ul-Haq to put Afghanistan on topPAK 124/5 after 17.5 overs
- 22:53 (IST)Wicket !Babar Azam is castled by Rashid as the match hangs in balancePAK 122/4 after 17 overs
- 22:49 (IST)Six !Malik hits Rashid into the stands for a much-needed sixPAK 116/3 after 16.2 overs
- 22:44 (IST)Fifty - Babar Azam !Pakistan skipper Babar scores yet another fifty, remains key in their run-chase of 148 runsPAK 105/3 after 15.4 overs
- 22:36 (IST)Wicket !Rashid Khan strikes as Hafeez departs for 10 runsPAK 97/3 after 14.1 overs
- 22:32 (IST)PAK Batters Surviving !Babar and Hafeez are surviving by the skin of their teeth against Afghanistan spinnersPAK 89/2 after 13 overs - Need 59 more runs to win in 42 balls
- 22:21 (IST)Wicket !Mohammad Nabi strikes as Fakhar departs for 30 runs off 25 ballsPAK 75/2 after 11.1 overs
- 22:18 (IST)Babar Azam Survives !Babar Azam survives an LBW appeal by Rashid Khan through DRSPAK 75/1 after 11 overs
- 22:10 (IST)Four - Midway In Run-Chase !Babar ends the 10th over with a clever four behind the stumpsPAK 72/1 after 10 overs - Need 76 more runs in 60 balls
- 22:05 (IST)PAK Rebuilding Innings !Babar and Zaman have added 50 runs for the second wicket and are rebuilding the inningsPAK 62/1 after 9 overs
- 21:54 (IST)PAK Going Steady !Pakistan batters are keeping calm and taking it over by over in the run-chasePAK 44/1 after 7 overs
- 21:50 (IST)Powerplay Ends !Match hangs in balance as Afghanistan are showing remarkable spirit with the ballPAK 38/1 after 6 overs
- 21:41 (IST)Four + Six !Fakhar Zaman gets into the act as he hits Nabi for 10 runs on the last two balls of the fourth overPAK 29/1 after 4 overs
- 21:35 (IST)Wicket !Mujeeb gets Rizwan out for 8 runs off 10 ballsPAK 12/1 after 2.3 overs
- 21:33 (IST)Four !Rizwan gets Pakistan going with a four off Nabi's last ball of the second AFG overPAK 11/0 after 2 overs
- 21:29 (IST)Good Start By AFG !Mujeeb starts brilliantly as he keeps it tight with the new ball vs Pakistan openersPAK 3/0 after 1 over
- 21:28 (IST)PAK Run-Chase Begins !Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are in the middleSpinner Mujeeb starts proceedings for AfghanistanPAK 1/0 after 0.3 overs
- 21:20 (IST)AFG End At 147/6 !Pakistan Need 148 Runs To Win !Nabi and Naib ended strongly, collecting 43 runs in the last three overs to post 147/6 in 20 oversEarlier, Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi won the toss and elected to bat vs Pakistan in the ongoing T20 WC in DubaiImad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali jolted Afghanistan with four early wickets as the batting side ended the powerplay at 49/4Afghanistan batters struggled to get going versus Pakistan bowlers as they lost six wickets before the end of 13 overs to be placed at 76/6Pakistan will have to bat well to chase the 148-run target !
- 21:10 (IST)Huge Over For AFG !15 runs come off the 19th over by Rauf, Afghanistan on a roll hereAFG 140/6 after 19 overs
- 21:04 (IST)Big Over !Big over for Afghanistan as Ali concedes 21 runs in the 18thAFG 125/6 after 18 overs
- 20:59 (IST)Four !Naib on the go here, gets a boundary on the second ball as wellAFG 114/6 after 17.2 overs
- 20:57 (IST)Six !Hasan Ali gets hits on the leg side by Naib for a huge sixAFG 110/6 after 17.1 overs
- 20:55 (IST)AFG Need Big Shots !Pakistan bowlers are keeping it extremely tight in the death oversAFG 104/6 after 17 overs
- 20:49 (IST)Four !Shaheen Afridi concedes a four to a dangerous-looking Gulbadin NaibAFG 98/6 after 15.2 overs
- 20:40 (IST)Nabi On Fire !Skipper Mohammad Nabi has hit two boundaries in Haris Rauf's second overAFG 86/6 after 14 overs
- 20:34 (IST)Wicket !Pakistan's Shadab gets revenge, claims Najibullah's wicket after getting hit for a sixAFG 76/6 after 12.5 overs
- 20:33 (IST)Six !Najibullah hits Shadab for a huge six through a sweep shotAFG 76/5 after 12.4 overs
- 20:24 (IST)Midway In AFG Innings !Afghanistan are cleary struggling here as Pakistan are bossing them with superb bowlingAFG 65/5 after 10 overs
- 20:19 (IST)Wicket !Karim Janat is dismissed by Imad Wasim for 15 runs off 17 ballsAFG 64/5 after 9.1 overs
- 20:18 (IST)AFG Rebuilding !Afghanistan have gathered themselves with some sort of a fightback hereAFG 64/4 after 9 overs
- 20:08 (IST)Powerplay Ends !Najibullah ends the powerplay with a superb cut shot off Ali for fourAFG 49/4 after 6 overs
- 20:06 (IST)Wicket !Hasan Ali removes Gurbaz for 10 runs off 7 ballsAFG 39/4 after 5.1 overs
- 20:02 (IST)Six !Karim Janat ends a good Rauf over with a huge sixAFG 39/3 after 5 overs
- 20:01 (IST)Wicket !Haris Rauf dismisses Asghar Afghan for 10 runs off 7 ballsAFG 33/3 after 4.3 overs
- 19:55 (IST)Six + Four !Asghar Afghan ends Imad's over with 10 runs off 2 ballsImad concedes 17 runsAFG 30/2 after 4 overs