Afghanistan vs Namibia, Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021 Match Live Updates: JJ Smit Removes Hazratullah Zazai After Afghanistan's Strong Start
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, AFG vs NAM: Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and elected to bat against Namibia in Super 12 match in Abu Dhabi.
Highlights
- Afghanistan face Namibia in a Group 2 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
- Afghanistan would aim return to winning ways when they take on Namibia.
- Namibia will be eager to continue their dream run in the T20 World Cup.
Afghanistan are a wicket down against Namibia in the Super 12 game of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and skipper Mohammad Nabi opted to bat first against Namibia. Afghanistan have proven that they are not a team to be taken lightly. They are armed with a world-class spin attack comprising the likes of Rashid Khan, who has perfected his craft while playing in various T20 leagues around the world, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and skipper Mohammad Nabi. Their prowess has been on display in their first two matches. While they completely bamboozled Scotland in their tournament opener victory, they pushed an in-form Pakistan side to the brink on Friday night. Namibia, on the other hand, have surprised everyone in the tournament. After handing defeats to Netherlands and Ireland in the qualifiers, the team has managed to script a memorable win over Scotland in their first Super 12 game. Namibia's best shot is by putting runs on the board and capitalise on Afghanistan's relatively poor pace attack. They also hold the advantage of being familiar with the conditions, having played three games here. (LIVE SCORECARD)
AFG vs NAM Live Updates
Who will walk out next?
OUT! c Michael Van Lingen b JJ Smit.
Mohammad Shahzad walks across the stumps a bit and Smit fires it in at the pads. Shahzad flicks it through square leg for another one.
Length again, around middle and leg. Zazai pulls it towards deep square leg and rotates the strike.
A length ball, on middle, angled across. Shahzad taps it towards mid-wicket for a single.
A single to end the Powerplay and it is a superb one for the batting side! They are 50 for 0 after it. On middle, this is pushed down to mid on for one.
Good comeback! A yorker and on middle, it is jammed back to the bowler.
SIX! Over the fence! For a second the third man fielder might have felt he had a chance. All going Afghanistan's way at the moment! Short and outside off, Shahzad upper cuts it, it goes towards third man. The fielder leaps, gets a hand to it but it goes over. It does touch his hand but he had no chance at all.
FOUR! Mohammad Shahzad now joins the act! He says enough of being cautious. He pulls this short ball through mid-wicket and into the fence.
Just another one! One more slower one on the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
Outside off, this is guided to short third man for one.
David Wiese (1-0-2-0) is back into the attack.
SIX! That is huge! Out of here! On middle, a slower one. This is heaved over the mid-wicket fence for a huge one. The last two balls spoils the over.
FORTUNATE FOUR! That was so close! This is angled into the middle pole. Zazai looks to defend, it goes off the inside edge, past the leg pole and down to the fine leg fence.
Yet another dot! On middle, cramping Zazai for room. He works it to mid-wicket.
A good bumper, it takes Zazai by surprise. He misses the pull.
Shorter and on the body, Zazai looks to pull but misses to get hit on the body.
Angled into middle, Shahzad works it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
Yet another bowling changes as Jan Frylinck is brought into the attack.
Back of a length and on off, Zazai waits and then plays it to point.