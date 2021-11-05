Virat Kohli must have heaved a huge sigh of relief when he was told that he had won the toss ahead of India's clash against Scotland in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. Kohli had lost three tosses in a row before this, and India were asked to bat first on each of those occasions. It proved costly in the first two matches at Dubai as India suffered crushing defeats at the hands of Pakistan and New Zealand and while India couldn't get their best game to the park on both occasions, dew and the toss did play a big part. It worked out well for India in their last game against Afghanistan but that match was played at Abu Dhabi.

Back in Dubai for the Scotland clash, the rub of the green went Kohli's way on Friday and he decided the bowl first. It must be noted that Kohli won the toss on a day when he is celebrating his 33rd birthday. Asked about how relieved he was to finally win the toss on his birthday, Kohli jokingly said that he should have played his first match on his birthday instead.

"We are going to bowl first. Dew is going to be a big factor. Try and restrict them and chase it down. Winning my first toss on my birthday, probably we should have played the first game on my birthday," Kohli said.

Social media couldn't keep calm as Kohli finally won the toss and that too on his birthday. He are some of the hilarious tweets on the subject:

BEST BIRTHDAY GIFT EVERRR



VK wins the toss and ???????? will bowl first ????????#INDvSCO #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/1gcMOIMjvr — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 5, 2021

Birthday boiiiii wins the toss ???? — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 5, 2021

Virat Kohli wins the toss pic.twitter.com/URkhlNPnTV — Happy Birthday ???? Virat Kohli (@imMSDVK718) November 5, 2021

Virat Kohli after winning the toss :#INDvSCO pic.twitter.com/bBg9dNYAby — Nikhil B (@Nikhil24515431) November 5, 2021

Birthday Boy Won the toss and looked that Virat Kohli's smiling when he won the toss.❤ pic.twitter.com/9pKhqijuCP — ShaYan Vfc (@ShaYanVK18) November 5, 2021

Virat Kohli winning the toss is like once in a life experience. Savour it.#INDvSCO — Sanket D. Patil (@sankulyaa) November 5, 2021

Virat kohli won toss today finally on his birthday ????#INDvsSCO pic.twitter.com/iXbQ78ZEOU — Mr⭒Villa –????–  (@Achaaok) November 5, 2021

India has made just one change in their side for the match. Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy was included in the playing XI in place of Shardul Thakur.