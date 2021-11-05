India vs Scotland: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Scotland from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Varun Chakravarthy ends up bowling a full toss. This perhaps slipped out of his hand. Calum MacLeod cuts it to deep point for one.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Blocked out.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Tapped to covers for one.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Loopy ball, on off. Leask gets low and sweeps it well. The ball goes between fine leg and deep square leg for a boundary.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) Just past the stumps! Flatter ball, around off. Leask looks to cut but gets the outside edge. The ball goes past the stumps and runs past the keeper. It goes towards fine leg and two runs are taken.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Leask goes to drive but gets it from the inner half to the leg side.
Varun Chakravarthy to bowl now.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on the pads. Worked past square leg for one.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on the pads. Calum MacLeod goes for the sweep but gets the top edge. The ball drops near mid-wicket and a single is taken.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Blocked out.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Just a single as this is pushed to long on.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Calum MacLeod reverse-sweeps it past point for one.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Blocked out.
7.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Flatter and outside off. Leask prods and looks to defend again but gets beaten on the outside edge.
7.5 overs (1 Run) This was full and outside off. Calum MacLeod tries to defend but it takes the outside edge to the off side for a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Spinners are doing a good job currently for India! Full and on off. Calum MacLeod rocks back and blocks it.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Full ball, outside off. Leask drives it through point for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Full and way outside off, swept to deep mid-wicket for a single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off. Calum MacLeod pushes it to mid off.
Review time! Matthew Cross has reviewed this LBW decision. No bat on it and three reds on Ball Tracker!
6.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Another one bites the dust! A flatter ball, on a length and on middle. Cross stays back and tries to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal and up goes the finger. Cross has a long chat with Calum MacLeod before going for a review. No bat there and three reds mean Jadeja has two wickets in his first over. Scotland lose their review. Michael Leask walks out to bat now.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Calum MacLeod paddles it to square leg for a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter, quicker and on middle. Blocked out.
Calum MacLeod walks out to bat.
6.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Ripper from Jadeja and now he earns himself a wicket! This one does not go with the angle and straightens up after landing on middle and leg. Richie Berrington tries to defend but does so inside the line of the ball. He gets beaten on the outside edge and the ball disturbs the middle stump. India in perfect control early on.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, flicked to square leg for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle. Defended out.
Change. Ravindra Jadeja to roll his arm now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Wicket-maiden over from Shami! This is very full and on middle. Richie Berrington gets his bat down in time. The ball almost rolls back on the stumps. End of the Powerplay, Scotland are 27/2.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Shami bangs it on the hard length, on middle. Richie Berrington tries to flick it again but gets some glove on it and the ball hits him on his helmet.
5.4 overs (0 Run) This one jags back in after landing on middle. Richie Berrington tries to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. Was going down the leg side.
5.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle. Richie Berrington hops and blocks it out.
Who will bat now? Richie Berrington it is.
5.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Straight to the fielder at mid on! A full ball, on middle. George Munsey tries to go over mid on but gets the toe end of his bat. Hits it straight to Hardik Pandya at mid on who takes a good catch. Munsey was looking in good touch but failed to convert his innings into a big one.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Slight fuller, on off. Munsey knocks it to mid off.
