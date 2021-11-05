India vs Scotland Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Scotland from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Watt now skips down the track and Jadeja shortens the length. He swings but it goes more off the inner half through mid-wicket for one.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Watt works it to mid-wicket.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not a good effort in the field there! Short and outside off, Watt hangs back and slaps it through covers. This one is racing away from Shami. He makes good ground to his left, does get there, gets down to pick it up but fails to do so. Welcome boundary.
14.3 overs (0 Run) That is outstanding from Jadeja! Watt comes down the track, he shortens the length. It is pushed to the right of the bowler. It is almost passed him but Jadeja dives and stops a run.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Fires it on off, defended nicely.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, Calum MacLeod plays it through covers for one.
Ravindra Jadeja (3-0-9-3) is back on.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Lovely delivery! Tosses it up, gets it to drift back in from outside off. Watt looks to defend but it goes off the inner half on the leg side.
13.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Calum MacLeod pushes it down to long on for one.
13.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Greaves's struggle ends! He played just the 7 balls but tried far too many shots in those 7 and now falls. Steps out but does not get to the pitch of it. It seems like yet another carrom ball by Ashwin. Lands on off and then holds its line. Greaves looks to go big but this goes more off the outer part of the bat and down towards long off. Pandya makes no mistake. 100 looks far away now.
Who will bat now? Mark Watt walks out to bat.
13.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Ashwin probably though Greaves would make room again. He bowls it down the leg side. Greaves holds his ground and leaves it alone. Wided.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Greaves makes room and Ashwin follows him. He looks to cut but gets an underedge back to the bowler.
Review time. India have reviewed this for LBW. No bat on it. But it is too high and the ball is going over the stumps. Rishabh Pant had said that height could be an issue but Virat Kohli decided to take the review at the last moment.
13.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! That is just going over! India lose a review! Pant did mention it seems high but Virat still went for it. Can't blame him, it did seem close. On middle, it seems like the carom ball. Greaves misses his reverse sweep and gets hit high on the body. An appeal but turned down. A discussion between Pant, Ashwin and Kohli and the skipper takes the review in the end. Replays roll in and they show it is going over.
13.1 overs (1 Run) A little too short, this is pushed through covers for one.
12.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end then! A yorker on middle, Greaves jams it back towards mid off. A superb over then by Bumrah.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Excellent change in length! Caught the batter by surprise! Shorter and on the body. Greaves looks to pull but misses.
12.4 overs (0 Run) A slower yorker, it dips on the batter. Greaves plays it back to the bowler.
12.3 overs (1 Run) That was a risky shot! It is a length delivery, angled into the off pole. Calum MacLeod plays a late cut, down to third man for one. A lot of risk just for a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Yet another yorker! This is jammed back to the bowler.
12.1 overs (0 Run) He did not pick that one! A slower yorker, it dips right at the end. Calum MacLeod looks to put bat on ball but it sneaks under the bat and goes just past the off pole.
Jasprit Bumrah to bowl now.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Calum MacLeod pushes it past point for one.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Darted on off. Calum MacLeod pushes to the left of the bowler. Jadeja gets across and collects it.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, on off. Chopped to covers.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Worked to the leg side for one.
Chris Greaves walks out now.
11.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! That is as plumb as it gets! The man who was getting the boundaries for Scotland goes back to the hut. Tossed up, on off. Michael Leask looks to sweep but misses. The ball hits his pads right in the front of the stumps and the umpire raises the finger right away.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, around leg. Calum MacLeod taps it to the leg side for one.
Ravindra Jadeja (2-0-6-2) is back into the attack.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Pushed to long on for one. Good over for Scotland. 11 from it.
10.5 overs (0 Run) A yorker, around leg. Calum MacLeod misses the flick. There is an appeal but the ball was likely heading down leg.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on the pads. Flicked away for one.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smacked! This is a clean strike! Full, on off. Leask hits it straight down the ground for a boundary.
10.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! The edge takes the ball all the way! Short ball, on off. Leask looks to pull but gets the top edge. He gets a healthy edge and the ball sails over the fine leg fence.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Flicked past mid-wicket for one.
Follow the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, Scotland are 74/6. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match between India and Scotland. Everything related to India and Scotland match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Scotland live score. Do check for India vs Scotland scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.