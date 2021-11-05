India vs Scotland: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Scotland from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) A googly, full on middle. Defended out.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Munsey backs away and drives it to mid off where Rahul runs across, dives and stops it. A single.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off. Munsey tries to reverse sweep but gets hit on the pads.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Munsey drives it to cover. The ball was swirling around but the fielder did well to stop it.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle. Cross eases it down to long on for a single.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, pushed to covers.
Varun Chakravarthy is back on. He went for 5 in his first over.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! And again! Not quite from the middle of the bat but it goes to the fence. Tossed up, on off. Munsey goes for the reverse sweep but gets the top edge. The ball goes over short third man and runs to the fence.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Munsey does it! He goes for the reverse sweep and plays it well. The ball goes over point and runs to the fence.
Ashwin runs in but stops before delivering it. Munsey was attempting a reverse-sweep.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered! Tossed up, on off. Munsey backs away and smacks it past mid off for a boundary.
3.3 overs (0 Run) A touch shorter, on off. Munsey blocks it to the leg side.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Munsey backs away to the leg side so Ashwin follows him. This is heaved to short mid-wicket. The fielder dives and stops it.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around leg. Blocked out.
Ravichandran Ashwin is into the attack.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, around off. Cross blocks it out.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Almost carried! Bumrah dishes a slower one again. Matthew Cross is early in his stroke. The ball takes the leading edge and goes towards covers. Suryakumar Yadav is standing on the edge of the circle. He runs forward and dives but the ball drops just short of him.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Yorker, on off. Blocked out.
Matthew Cross is the new man in.
2.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Jasprit Bumrah gives the first gift to Virat Kohli on the Indian skipper's birthday! Fuller ball, on off. It is a slower one too. Kyle Coetzer is way early in the drive. The ball takes the inside edge and backs onto hit the stumps.
2.2 overs (0 Run) A slower ball, on off and on good length. Kyle Coetzer hangs his bat out. The ball hits the bat and goes towards mid on.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Yorker, on off. Blocked out well.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Again, George Munsey attempts the reverse sweep but gets no bat on it.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Great execution! Tossed up, on off. George Munsey plays the reverse sweep. The ball goes past first slip and runs past short third man. Boundary.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Darted on the pads. Blocked out.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Just a single. This is shorter and played to long on by Kyle Coetzer.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Pushed to covers.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Blocked out.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is Varun Chakravarthy.
0.6 over (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot that is! A brilliant stroke. Full ball, on the pads. Munsey whips it very, very hard. The ball goes over the square leg fence.
0.5 over (0 Run) Short of a length, on off. Punched to covers.
0.4 over (1 Run) A yorker, sliding down the leg side. Kyle Coetzer looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls away and they take a leg bye.
0.3 over (1 Run) First runs of the game. Full one, outside off. Munsey carves it to third man for one.
0.2 over (0 Run) Fuller ball, on off. Munsey leans into it and pushes it to mid off.
0.1 over (0 Run) Bumrah serves a full one, on leg. George Munsey looks to flick but gets hit on the pads.
Right then. We are done with the pre-match formalities. Virat Kohli has his team in a huddle before they walk out on the field. The players take the knee to support the Black Lives Matter movement. Kyle Coetzer and George Munsey are the openers. Jasprit Bumrah to start with the ball. Here we go...
We are set for the clash. The teams walk out for the national anthems. First, the anthem of Scotland will be played, followed by India's.
Ravichandran Ashwin is up for a quick chat, says that it feels like making a debit all over again. Says that the Indian T20 League is a stage for every player and he tries to improve every game. Tells that he continues to enjoy the game by trying a few things in the nets. Adds that Scotland are fine side and the way they are playing this tournament, India have to turn up and play the way they used to.
Kyle Coetzer, the skipper of Scotland, says that he is happy with whatever asked for. Says that it is a great day for Scottish cricket and they will enjoy the game. Informs that they are going with the same team.
Virat Kohli, the skipper of India, says dew is going to be a factor and they want to restrict them to a low score and then chase it down. Jokes that they should have played the first game on his birthday as they finally won a toss on his birthday. Mentions the intensity has to be there from ball one and they have to maintain it throughout the game. Informs they have one change, Varun Chakravarthy comes in for Thakur.
Scotland (Unchanged playing XI) - George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (C), Matthew Cross (WK), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal.
India (Playing XI) - KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy (In for Shardul Thakur), Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah.
We are all set for the all important toss. Up goes the coin and it lands in the favour of INDIA. THEY HAVE ELECTED TO BOWL FIRST.
Scotland are yet to win a game after making it through into the Super 12s. They would love to take a leaf out of the book of the Lankans who spoiled the party for the Windies. They too would love to end India's hopes of going through and bag their first win by upsetting the odds. However, they'll have to play a lot better than they have done so far. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.
The Indians will be dearly hoping that Namibia can somehow create some magic and topple the New Zealand side who at the moment look well in control of their game. Why? Because with each win for the Kiwis, India's chances of going through decreases. However, India will have to play their part to. They will need to continue to win handsomely. They managed to do so against Afghanistan and they now face a side which is probably a little easier than the last team they faced. We can surely expect another convincing win for India against Scotland. Welcome to the coverage.
... MATCH DAY ...
