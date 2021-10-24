India vs Pakistan: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Pakistan from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end but 9 from the over. Loopy ball, on off. Rizwan gets forward and blocks it. These two are making it tougher and tougher for India to get back in the game.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Azam works it past square leg for one.
9.4 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Rizwan has his bat grounded, feels the third umpire! Flatter ball, on the pads. Rizwan works it to short fine leg and sets off for a single. Bhuvneshwar Kumar fires a direct hit at the bowler's end. The TV umpire is called in. The replay shows that while Rizwan put in the dive, his bat was in the air but standing upright as he loses the grip slightly and somehow he has got it dragged in. The third umpire gives it not out. Gave his decision rather quickly, looked quite close. One more added to the total.
A run out appeal and it is referred! India are not sure but direct hits are always interesting. Rizwan is the man in question.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Hard running between the wickets! Rizwan taps this flatter ball towards long on. Suryakumar Yadav sprints in and fires the ball at the bowler's end but misses. Two runs in the end.
9.2 overs (1 Run) A single as this is pushed to long off.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the air, but in the gap! Shorter ball, outside off. Azam rocks back and goes for the cut. He gets the outside edge but it goes flies between short third man and backward point for a boundary.
8.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end and 10 came from that over. Pakistan are bossing this chase now. Flatter ball, on off. Azam punches it past covers for one.
8.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh, that is cracked and the pressure that was building has been released! A touch shorter, on off. Azam rocks back and pulls it cleanly over the mid-wicket fence. Kohli is a worried man.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Azam comes down the track so Jadeja bowls it quicker and shorter. Azam slaps it to short cover.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Just a single as this is hit to long off.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off. Azam punches it uppishly but through covers for one. The towel comes out as one of the fielders dries the ball. Dew is setting in, not good signs for India.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Rizwan cuts it to deep cover for one.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, on off. This turns back in but Rizwan taps it to the leg side. Pant runs across and collects it. Single. 6 from the over but India need wickets here.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Lands on off and turns back in. Azam rocks back and punches it past covers for one.
7.4 overs (1 Run) A top stand between these two and it brings up the 50 for Pakistan! Tossed up, around off. Rizwan works it to long on for one.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up, on off. Rizwan blocks it with ease.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, down the leg side. Rizwan misses the flick. Pant takes the bails off but Rizwan is safe. Wide called.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Cracked away for a single. Shorter and outside off. Azam cuts it to deep cover for one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Rizwan drives it to deep cover for one.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Just 3 from that over! Shorter ball, outside off. Rizwan cuts it to the right of short third man for one.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on the pads. Azam works it to deep mid-wicket for one.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Darted on off. Azam taps it to the right of the bowler looking for one but Jadeja gets across in no time and stops it with a slide.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on off. A dot as Azam hits it back to Jadeja.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely darted on off. Azam blocks it out.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Rizwan hits it to long on for one.
Ravindra Jadeja comes on now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A dot ball to end an ordinary over. Bhuvneshwar Kumar serves it on a good length around off, Azam gets behind the line and defends it to the leg side. At the end of the Powerplay, Pakistan are 43/0, needing another 109 runs for a win.
5.5 overs (2 Runs) The Indian bowlers have bowled on both sides of the wicket. This one is on middle and leg, Babar clips it through the gap at mid-wicket for a brace.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Another single pinched. This is smart batting. Around off on a length, Rizwan taps it down to covers and crosses for a single.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Doing it with ease at the moment. Kumar delivers it on a length around off, Babar tries to defend from the crease but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It deflects in the gap on the off side and they pinch a single.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, too straight, Rizwan works it to deep square leg and jogs across to the other end.
5.1 overs (2 Runs) Bhuvneshwar Kumar goes short and around off, Rizwan loves it there and pulls it behind square leg. Not much speed or power behind the shot and Rizwan dives back in to complete the second run.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Kumar starts by bowling a wrong line down the leg side, Rizwan tries to flick but misses.
