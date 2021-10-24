India vs Pakistan Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Pakistan from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on off. Pant goes on the back foot and turns it through mid-wicket. India are going run-a-ball at this stage.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Darted quicker, on the pads. Pant misses the flick and gets hit on the pads. Hafeez appeals but the ball is possibly going down the leg stump.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Kohli seems to be happy in giving the strike to Pant. Darted on the pads. He works it behind square leg for one.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, around off. Pant comes down the track and works it to long on for one. This is sensible batting.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a cracking shot by Pant! Flatter ball, right on the off pole and skidding in with the angle. Pant backs away, waits for it and then cuts it hard. The man at point dives but has no chance. Boundary.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on leg. Kohli flicks it towards square leg and gets to the other end.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a poor ball and it is punished by Pant! Quicker and shorter down the leg side. This is not what you want to bowl when there is a short fine leg as opposed to a fine leg. Pant gets low and hits it over that fielder for a boundary.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Kohli flicks it away to mid-wicket. The bowler runs for it and keeps it to one.
8.4 overs (1 Run) In the air...but does not carry! Shorter ball, outside off. Pant looks to go downtown but miscues it. The ball goes in the air but lands well short of long off. Had he connected that a bit better, it might have carried all the way to the fielder.
8.3 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding in the deep! Short ball, outside off. Pant cuts it past the diving point fielder. It looks like it will reach the fence but the man from sweeper cover gets to his right and dives to stop it. Two taken.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, a googly, quite wide outside off. Pant looks to thump it through covers but gets no bat on it.
8.1 overs (1 Run) A full one, on middle, Kohli whips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on leg. Kohli works it past mid-wicket for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off and a bit short, Pant gets back and cuts it wide of the diving cover-point fielder for a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! UltraEdge shows no spike! This was a very risky shot though. The pressure was getting to him and he tried to break the shackles. Flatter ball, outside off. Pant gets low and attempts the reverse sweep. He gets no bat on it but Rizwan collects the ball and appeals. The appeal is turned down but Rizwan is very confident. The review is taken. UltraEdge shows that there was no bat or glove involved.
Review time! Rizwan is very, very confident. He has demanded a review and Azam takes it as an appeal for a caught behind is turned down.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on leg. Kohli works it to long on for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Nicely played. Tossed up, wide outside off. Pant sweeps it well. The ball goes to the right of deep mid-wicket for one.
Change! Mohammad Hafeez is on now! An off spinner as there is a left-hander out there.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Darted on the pads. Rishabh Pant blocks it back to the bowler.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Just 3 from the over and Pakistan are keeping the pressure on India. Loopy ball, on leg. Pant dances down the track and works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Nicely flighted, on middle and leg. Pant comes down the track and works it to short mid-wicket.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) A touch shorter and wider outside off. Pant cuts it past backward point. The man in the deep gets to his right and keeps it to a couple.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker and shorter, on leg. Pant tucks it to short fine leg. Wonder how long before he plays his natural game here.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Darted on the pads. Pant looks to whip it away but gets hit on the pads.
Shadab Khan is on now! A leg spinner against Pant, this should be a good contest.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up, on off, Pant blocks it back to the bowler.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Virat Kohli finishes the Powerplay with a delightful boundary. Fuller in length and outside off, Kohli strides forward and crunches it through cover-point for a glorious boundary. India are struggling at 36/3 after the first 6 overs.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Hasan Ali switches to 'round the wicket and delivers it on a length around off, Rishabh Pant steps forward and across before nudging it towards mid-wicket for a single.
Who will India send in now? Here comes Rishabh Pant. It will be very interesting to see how he bats in this situation.
5.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Mohammad Rizwan takes a lovely diving catch. Boom...and boom...goes Hasan Ali in his trademark celebration! Hurls it across on a shortish length, outside off and seaming away with some extra bounce, Suryakumar Yadav flashes his bat at it but only manages to edge it behind. Mohammad Rizwan dives across to his right and grabs a fantastic catch, his 100th in T20s.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Well bowled. Hasan drops it on a length and around off, angling in and cramping the batsman for room, SKY plays it down from the crease to backward point.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, Virat Kohli runs it down to third man and takes a single. No ball called for overstepping. Free Hit loading... Free Hit not loading actually. There was a lot of confusion. The umpire did raise his hand sideways but then he may have got a confirmation from upstairs that the foot is behind the line. It is a legal delivery.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a length ball, angling in from around off, Kohli jumps down the track and works it off his pads. It rolls towards mid on.
Follow the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, India are 62/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match between India and Pakistan. Everything related to India and Pakistan match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Pakistan live score. Do check for India vs Pakistan scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.