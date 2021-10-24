India vs Pakistan Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Pakistan from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end which means just the 4 from the 15th over. Excellent by Shadab, 4-0-22-1 for him tonight. The last ball is flatter and outside off, Kohli slaps it through covers and gets to the other end to retain strike.
14.5 overs (1 Run) A little too full, this is crisply hit down to long off for one.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Kohli continues to be watchful! On off, Kohli strokes it through covers for one.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Just the one! Singles won't really harm Pakistan! On middle, Jadeja works it wide of the bowler and down to long on for one.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Yet another dot! Tossed up on off, this is pushed to covers.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, Jadeja guides it to point and wants one but is rightly sent back.
Ravindra Jadeja backs away at the last moment. The ball had already left Shadab Khan's hand but Jadeja backs away. He is quick to apologize to the bowler.
13.6 overs (0 Run) A decent comeback! A dot to end but still 9 from the over. A slower one on off, Kohli lunges and blocks it on the surface.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a gift for Kohli and he loved it! A fist pump from him as soon as he hit it! A full toss down the leg side, Kohli flicks it fine and it races away to the fine leg fence.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Rauf probably got a little too excited there! Bangs it way too short. It goes well over the batter's head. Wided.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Just the one this time! Outside off again, Jadeja guides it towards point. The fielder there dives but it goes away from him, down to third man for one. We can really see the Pakistan players diving here and there and putting in a real effort, they are up for this game.
13.3 overs (2 Runs) Nicely played by Jadeja! Just used the pace! Outside off, this is guided through point. Malik at third man runs to his left, slides and saves two for his side. Really well fielded!
13.2 overs (0 Run) That is seriously quick! A 148 KPH delivery, it is a yorker on off, Jadeja looks to jam it out but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
Haris Rauf is back on. He went for 6 in his first over.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Kohli takes a few steps down the track, this is full and on middle, it is eased down to long on for one.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Kohli pushes it past covers. He jogs for a while and then realizes that there could be a second run available. He sprints after that but the fielder comes in quickly and keeps it to one. A fine successful over from Shadab!
12.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Jadeja works it towards mid-wicket. Shadab Khan sprints for it and keeps it to one.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Googly, on the pads. Kohli works it past mid-wicket for one.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, on off. Blocked back to the bowler.
12.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! The leggie delivers and this is a big, big moment in the game. Pant was set to tee off but his wicket is a massive setback for India. Shadab Khan tosses this one too, but this is a googly, around middle and off. Pant gets low to slog-sweep but gets a top edge on it. The ball goes miles in the air. Shadab Khan moves back to his left, settles under it and gulps it down near mid on. The 53-run stand has been broken and Pakistan would look to snatch the momentum away from India.
Ravindra Jadeja is the new man in, perhaps to maintain the left-right combination.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, down the leg side again. Pant misses the sweep now. Wide called.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, down the leg side. Pant looks to sweep but gets a faint edge on it. The ball goes over Rizwan. The man from short fine leg gets across and keeps it to two.
Change! Shadab Khan comes back into the attack now. This could be another over that India will target.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end but India get 15 from the over. Length ball, on off. Kohli comes down the track and works it to mid-wicket.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Pant works it to fine leg for a single now. The 50-run stand comes up and this pair has bailed India out from a precarious situation.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Shorter ball, outside off. Pant punches it past point. The man from deep cover gets to his right but Pant and Kohli run hard to get the second run.
11.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Two in a row! Another one-handed biggie! Ali comes over the wicket now. He bowls a slower ball, on a length, outside off. Pant extends his arms and hits it over long off. The bottom hand once again comes off but the ball keeps on flying over the fence. This time Kohli smiles. The momentum is shifting and the crowd is sensing it.
11.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Here comes the Pant special, one-handed maximum! Length ball, around leg. Pant gets low and tries to heave it towards deep square leg. The bottom hand comes off the handle but the ball goes all the way. That is the shorter side of the ground and Pant will likely target that. Babar Azam has a wry smile on his face.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off. Pant gets down the track but taps it to point. We could see Pant upping the ante now.
Hasan Ali is back! A wicket in his first over and Azam probably wants another one and hence, gets him back. Can he deliver?
10.6 overs (1 Run) Nicely played for a single. Full again, on middle, Pant hits it straight back. Rauf puts his left hand out but does not get to it. The man from long on gets to his right and keeps it to one.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Well bowled. A very full one, just outside off at 152 kph. Pant gets under it but hits it straight towards extra cover.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off, Kohli hits it to the right of the bowler. Rauf dives but cannot get there. The ball goes towards mid on and a single is taken.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Pant drives it towards deep backward point for yet another single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Kohli looks to flick it but it takes the leading edge. The ball goes to third man. Single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Rauf has to reload now. Length ball, down the leg side. Kohli misses the flick and the umpire has a bit of arm-stretching to do. Wide!
10.1 overs (1 Run) Rauf starts with a shorter ball, outside off. Pant cuts it over covers for a single.
