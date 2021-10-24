India vs Pakistan: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Pakistan from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, angling down, Rizwan tickles it through square leg and retains strike. 11 from the over, 117 needed off 90 balls. India need wickets.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! This is very poor bowling from Shami. Short in length around middle, Mohammad Rizwan bends his back knee a bit to get low and ride the bounce. He then pulls it with great control behind square leg for a boundary.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Again the line is too straight from Shami, on a length, Babar flicks it to deep square leg for one.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pakistan will be feeling a lot at ease in the dressing room. This partnership has laid a strong platform already. Shami delivers it on a length and around middle, Babar picks it off his pads, uses his wrists and lofts it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Nearly drags it on. Back of a length and close to off, Babar tries to dab it down to third man but gets an under-edge. He ends up chopping it down in front of the keeper.
4.1 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, it's worked through backward square leg for a single.
Just the one over for Jasprit Bumrah. Here comes Mohammed Shami.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter one, around middle and leg, spinning down, Babar goes back to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. A fine first over by Varun.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Varun Chakravarthy is on the shorter side again, around off, Babar Azam rocks back to cut but it bounces over his blade.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Short again, outside off, Azam cuts but this time it has gone straight to the point fielder.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Well stopped by Ravindra Jadeja! Short in length and around off, turning in, Babar goes back and whacks it to the left of backward point. Jadeja dives full length to stop the racing ball and returns a flat throw to the keeper's end and hits the stumps. Babar is safely in.
3.2 overs (1 Run) This one is tossed up around off, fuller in length, Rizwan goes down and slog-sweeps it in front of square leg for a single.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Misfield by Kohli! Flighted and full outside off, Babar drives it to covers where Virat dives and parries it towards mid off. They cross for a single.
Change. Time for some spin as Varun Chakravarthy comes on.
2.6 overs (0 Run) A lovely dipping yorker around off at 91 mph, Mohammad Rizwan gets behind the line and digs it out back to the bowler. It's been a good start to the chase for Pakistan.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Slower one, full and outside off at 78 mph, Rizwan leans forward and pushes it to covers. He looks for a run but Babar sends him back.
2.4 overs (3 Runs) Bumrah bowls a full toss on middle at 89 mph, Babar flicks it with good timing to deep mid-wicket. Suryakumar Yadav runs across to his left in the deep to stop the ball before the fence and the batters collect three runs.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, Babar tries to run it down to third man but the backward point fielder quickly intervenes.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Uppish but safe! Fractionally short in length, around off, Azam goes on his toes and punches it square of the wicket on the off side. It goes on one bounce to the point fielder.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Jasprit Bumrah tries for a yorker around off, but it's a low full toss and Rizwan tucks it in front of square leg for one.
Will we see Jasprit Bumrah have a go now? Yup, here he cones.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Shami targets the off stump with a length ball, it lands and straightens, Babar tries to open up the leg-side field by flicking but closes the face of the bat early. It takes the leading edge and rolls to cover-point. A good start for Pakistan, 18 from the first two overs.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Class written all over this shot! Babar Azam, you beauty! Back of a length, around off, Babar Azam stands back inside the crease and punches it with authority through the gap at covers. The fielder dives inside the ring but it's away from him.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Gets behind the line of the delivery and pushes it to mid on for a quick run.
1.3 overs (2 Runs) Delivers it on a length around middle, Rizwan uses the angle of the bowler and works it through square leg for a couple of runs.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Angling in from around off, the batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
1.1 overs (1 Run) A touch short and on off, Babar stays back and taps it down to covers for a run. Opens his account.
Who will start from the other end? Here comes Mohammed Shami.
0.6 over (0 Run) Serves it on a length around off, shaping away a bit, Rizwan is a bit squared up as he defends it out safely to the off side. A good comeback by Kumar in the last three balls.
0.5 over (0 Run) On a length around middle and leg, Rizwan defends it on the leg side.
0.4 over (0 Run) On a length around off, defended to the off side.
0.3 over (6 Runs) SIX! What a cracking shot! If you have watched PSL, you will know that Rizwan plays this shot particularly well. Short and around middle and leg, Rizwan rides the bounce and deposits it over deep square leg for a maximum.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Rizwan is off the mark! Fuller in length and on middle, Mohammad Rizwan gets it away from the middle of the bat and eases it past wide mid on. Varun Chakravarthy gives the chase and pulls it back to save a run for his team. Hang on a second, the replays show that Varun's left hand was in contact with the rope when he was pushing the ball back in. A boundary is signalled after the confirmation comes from the third umpire.
0.1 over (0 Run) Right on the money. Bhuvneshwar Kumar lands it on a length around off, some movement in the air and off the pitch, Mohammad Rizwan stays back to defend and it goes off the outer half to point.
