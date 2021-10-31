India vs New Zealand: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) A yorker, around off. Daryl Mitchell digs it out watchfully. 28 runs needed from 60 balls now!
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SMASHED! Full ball, outside off. Daryl Mitchell hangs back and smashes it past the bowler for another boundary.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Back of a length, on middle and leg. Mitchell stays back and hoicks it in the vacant deep mid-wicket region to collect a boundary.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Back of a length, outside off. Daryl Mitchell looks to heave it away but he misses.
9.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Daryl Mitchell is enjoying his time out in the middle and he looks in a hurry to finish this game! Good-length ball, around off. Mitchell heaves it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie!
9.1 overs (0 Run) Thakur starts with a short-of-a-length ball, outside off. Daryl Mitchell hits it towards mid off.
Shardul Thakur is brought into the attack.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on a length, around off. Daryl Mitchell eases it to long on and keeps the strike for the next over.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Nicely tossed up, around off, turning in sharply. Kane Williamson prods to defend but he gets a thick inside edge to wide of deep mid-wicket. The batters cross for one.
8.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle. Daryl Mitchell hangs back and drills it to long on for a run.
8.3 overs (1 Run) A bit quicker, around off. Kane Williamson stays back and guides it behind square on the off side for a single. Was a risky single as Ravindra Jadeja was quick to collect the ball and fire a throw at the striker's end. Daryl Mitchell was fortunate that the ball didn't hit the stumps otherwise he was a goner.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, around off. Daryl Mitchell skips down and whips it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off. Daryl Mitchell looks to play the sweep but he misses and gets hit on the pad.
Varun Chakravarthy to end his spell here.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Full ball, on middle. Kane Williamson knocks it to point. 47 needed in 72 balls.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) Full and on off. Kane Williamson comes down the track and lofts it over covers and wide of sweeper cover for a brace.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, pushed to mid-wicket for one more.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Angles a full ball, on middle, punched to covers for a single.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Played with such soft hands! A flatter ball, outside off. Kane Williamson waits for it and opens the face of the bat in the end. Steers it past short third man for a boundary.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, nudged to deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) On middle. Daryl Mitchell miscues his pull to the leg side and collects a single. 56 needed in 78 balls.
6.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! THUMPED! A length ball, on off. Daryl Mitchell uses the depth of his crease and powers it over mid-wicket for a biggie. Did not come off the middle but cleared the fence with ease.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, pushed to mid off.
6.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Kane Williamson steps down and pushes it through covers for a single. Making gaps for himself pretty nicely.
6.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A short ball, angling down the leg side. Kane Williamson sits under it.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Daryl Mitchell mistimes his heave to deep square leg for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Kane Williamson runs it down to third man for a single.
Mohammed Shami comes into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, slapped to covers. At the end of the Powerplay, New Zealand are 44/1. 67 needed in 84 balls.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! A flatter ball, outside off. Daryl Mitchell slaps it through covers for a boundary. Turning out to be an expensive over.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just wide and over mid on! A short ball, around off. Daryl Mitchell whacks it wide of mid on and the ball runs away to the mid-wicket fence.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle. Daryl Mitchell blocks it back to the bowler.
5.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! High and Handsome! A flatter ball, around off. Daryl Mitchell stays back and heaves it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
5.1 overs (0 Run) A flighted ball, on middle. Daryl Mitchell skips down and tucks it to mid-wicket.
