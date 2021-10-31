India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
That is it from this game! The action now shifts back to Sharjah for the next encounter where England will face Sri Lanka on 1st November 2021. That match will begin at 6 pm local (2 pm GMT). Do not forget to join us for that game. Till then, cheers and goodbye!
Kane Williamson, the skipper of New Zealand, says that there is always planning while going into the game and the players put up an incredible fight today. Says that they build pressure throughout and the bowlers did the job for them. Says the spinners were outstanding today. Tells that India are strong but they try and focus on their cricket. Mentions that Sodhi has been a brilliant T20 bowler and his experience playing across the world helps them.
Virat Kohli, the skipper of India, says that it feels quite bizarre and they were not brave enough both with the bat and ball which hurted them in the end. Tells that New Zealand came out with intent with the ball and their batters did not manage to start well. Adds that you have to be optimistic in this format and back yourselves, take pride in playing well for your country. Signs off by saying that there is still lots to play for and they will look to put on a good show.
Ish Sodhi is the Player of the Match. He says that this is the first time they have set their foot in Dubai. Tells that the wicket was different than the one in Sharjah. Adds that the big part of the game is to use spinners well in the middle. Further says that Southee getting that late wicket in the Powerplay helped them. Informs that they had a tough loss against Pakistan. Ends by saying that they wanted to do their best in this game.
....Presentation Time...
Earlier in the day, New Zealand restricted India to their lowest first-innings total ever in the T20 World Cup, courtesy of some exceptional bowling performance from their bowlers. The Kiwis had only 111 runs to chase and they did that with 33 balls to spare. India now have their task cut out as they have to win their remaining three games comprehensively and also hope that few of the results go their way in order to stay in the race for semi-final.
Nothing much to say about the Indian bowlers as they had only 111 runs to play with and they did not manage to put any sort of pressure on the Kiwi batters, apart from Jasprit Bumrah who bent his back and managed to pick up a couple of wickets. New Zealand's openers came out with intent and the other bowlers had no answers to it.
Well, New Zealand had only 111 runs to chase and they did that with utmost ease. Their openers, Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell started well but just as the former was looking to tee off he perished. Daryl Mitchell though carried on his merry way and he found boundaries at will in the middle. He fell short of his fifty by only a run but the damage had already been done. Kane Williamson, coming in at number 3, just knocked it 'round the corner and ensured that there aren't anymore hiccups. All in all, they made a mockery of India's total and got those crucial two points.
This has been a comprehensive win for New Zealand and they keep their winning streak against India at the ICC events intact. They have been quite clinical with both bat and ball in such a crucial game and things are going from bad to worse for India in this tournament as they lose two in a row now.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, on the pads. Kane Williamson flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single. NEW ZEALAND WIN BY 8 WICKETS!
14.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on middle and leg. Devon Conway pulls it to deep backward square leg for a single. Scores level now!
14.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Kane Williamson guides it to third man for one.
Shardul Thakur is back on.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, whipped down to long on for a single.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely batting! Fuller in length, on off. Kane Williamson shimmies down the track and lofts it towards long off for a boundary. New Zealand are one hit away from winning the match now.
13.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short once again, on middle. Too short this time as Kane Williamson sways away from it. Wide called for height.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played! Short ball, on middle. Kane Williamson waits for it and plays a ramp shot. The ball goes over the keeper's head for a boundary.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball, on middle. Conway pulls it to deep square leg for a run.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller, on off. Kane Williamson works it to long on for one.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Kane Williamson dabs it to backward point.
12.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Devon Conway punches it off the back foot towards covers.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on leg. Devon Conway looks to glance it on the leg side but misses. He gets hit on the pads.
Devon Conway is the new man in.
12.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Fuller in length, on middle. Daryl Mitchell takes the aerial route and heaves it to long on. Didn't get the distance he wanted and KL Rahul takes an easy catch. Misses out on a well-deserved maiden T20I fifty. Daryl Mitchell departs for a well made 49 though.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Slower anf fuller, outside off. Daryl Mitchell nudges it to mid-wicket.
12.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short and angling down the leg side. Daryl Mitchell watches the ball go over him. Wide called.
12.2 overs (1 Run) On a good length, on off. Kane Williamson dabs it down to third man for a run.
12.1 overs (0 Run) A yorker, on middle. Kane Williamson jams it out to mid on.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball, angling down. Kane Williamson gets low and pulls it to deep square leg for one more. 17 needed in 48 balls.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Short in length, on middle. Daryl Mitchell whips it to deep square leg for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle. Kane Williamson skips down and eases it down to long on for a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle, a slower ball. Daryl Mitchell pulls it to deep backward square leg for one.
11.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on the pads, tucked to mid-wicket for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Kane Williamson pushes off the outer half to point.
Hardik Pandya is introduced into the attack now.
10.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Kane dabs it to third man for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bangs a bouncer on middle. Kane Williamson watches it sail over his head.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Full and on middle, flicked to deep square leg for a brace.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot ball! A full ball, on off. Kane Williamson pushes it to the left of covers where Kohli dives and stops it.
10.3 overs (0 Run) A slower full ball, on off. Kane Williamson pushes it to point.
10.2 overs (1 Run) A short ball, angling on middle, pulled away to mid-wicket for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Kane Williamson guides it to third man for a single.
Follow the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 14.3 overs, New Zealand, chasing a target of 111, are 111/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match between India and New Zealand. Everything related to India and New Zealand match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs New Zealand live score. Do check for India vs New Zealand scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.