India vs New Zealand: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over! Good one from Varun Chakravarthy! A flatter ball, on middle, flicked to mid-wicket.
4.5 overs (0 Run) A loopy ball, on off. Kane Williamson watchfully defends it.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Daryl Mitchell lifts it to long on for a single.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Here comes the reverse sweep by Daryl Mitchell but he finds short third man.
4.2 overs (1 Run) A flatter ball, outside off. Kane Williamson chops it softly to short third man for a single.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Darted on the pads, flicked to short mid-wicket. Kane Williamson wants a single but is sent back.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Kane Williamson dabs it to third man for a run.
3.5 overs (3 Runs) Bumrah tries to bowl another yorker, but bowls a low full toss, outside off. Daryl Mitchell drives it through extra cover. Hardik Pandya chases it and stops the ball right inside the boundary. Saves a run for his team.
Kane Williamson walks out to bat.
3.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Jasprit Bumrah draws first blood. Slower delivery, on a length, outside off. Martin Guptill is beaten by the lack of the pace and into his stroke too early. He wanted to loft but completely miscued it towards mid on. Shardul Thakur there takes the ball on the second attempt. Martin Guptill walks back to the pavilion.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over Hardik Pandya at mid off! Length ball, on middle. Martin Guptill advances down the track and smashes it over mid off for a boundary.
3.2 overs (0 Run) A yorker on off, Guptill keeps it out.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Guptill dabs it into the ground. The ball goes towards the keeper. He looks for a single but is sent back by Daryl Mitchell.
3.1 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! Short ball from Bumrah, on middle and leg. Daryl Mitchell looks to pull it away but misses. Rishabh Pant puts a big stretch to his left to stop the ball. Gets his gloves on it. The batters steal a single. The umpire signals wide for height.
2.6 overs (2 Runs) Tosses it up, on middle. Martin Guptill gets on his knee and slog-sweeps it to deep backward square leg. Ravindra Jadeja runs to his right to stop the ball. Keeps it down to a couple.
2.5 overs (1 Run) On off, heaved towards deep backward square leg for a run.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Floats it up, on middle and leg. Guptill heaves it to long on for a single now.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! LOVELY SHOT! Tosses it up, on off. Martin Guptill stands tall and lifts it towards long off for another boundary. This is Guptill at it's best.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slightly short, outside off. Martin Guptill sees the width and cuts it past backward point for a boundary.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on middle. Guptill nudges it to mid-wicket off the back foot.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Jasprit Bumrah attacking the stumps up top! Full again, on middle. Daryl Mitchell defends it to the off side. A good over from him. Just a single from it.
1.5 overs (0 Run) A low dipping full toss, on leg, nipping in late. Daryl Mitchell looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads.
1.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Guptill nudges it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Fires a yorker, on middle, at 139 kph. Martin Guptill defends it back to the bowler.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, on middle. Guptill jams it out to mid on.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Guptill comes forward and pushes it to mid on.
Who will bowl from the other end? Jasprit Bumrah it is!
0.6 over (0 Run) Outside off, pushed to point. A bit of a hesitation between the two for a single but no harm done in the end.
0.5 over (1 Run) Tosses it up, on off. Guptill pushes it to long on for a run.
0.4 over (1 Run) Varun Chakravarthy sees Daryl Mitchell advancing down the track so bowls it down the leg side. Mitchell does well to get his body as otherwise Rishabh Pant would have had a stumping chance. He works it off his pads on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
0.3 over (1 Run) Slower through the air, on middle. Guptill pushes it to long on for a single.
0.2 over (0 Run) Sliding on middle and leg, Guptill defends it to mid on.
0.1 over (2 Runs) New Zealand and Martin Guptill are underway! Full and on middle, Guptill puts a stride forward and nudges if off the inner half of the bat through square leg for a brace.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.2 overs, New Zealand, chasing a target of 111, are 36/1. The live updates of India vs New Zealand scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs New Zealand, India vs New Zealand live score, India vs New Zealand scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.