9.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
9.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Lovely from Ashwin. Tossed up, around off. The ball spins away. Wiese looks to defend it out but misses. The ball goes past the off pole and into the keeper's mitts.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Erasmus taps it to point for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter, around off. Wiese stays back and punches it to cover for a single.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) TWO LEG BYES! Darted, on the pads. Wiese looks to flick it away but misses. The ball clips the pads and goes towards fine leg. The batters run two and the umpire signals a leg bye.
DRINKS! Namibia have a lot to think about as after starting at a brisk pace, they are losing their way. India have gathered the momentum as the spinners are currently doing a great job for Kohli. He would like the same in this second half and fold the things pretty quickly. David Wiese joins Gerhard Erasmus in the middle.
9.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Ravichandran Ashwin comes back into the attack and strikes straightaway. Tossed up, outside off. This was a slower one. Nicol Loftie-Eaton had to wait for it and he swings his blade at it. The ball takes the outside edge and goes towards slip. Rohit Sharma is stationed there who takes an easy catch. Namibia lose their fourth wicket. They are in a spot of bother.
Ravichandran Ashwin comes back into the attack. Went for 6 runs in his first over.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Loopy ball, outside off. The ball spins away. Erasmus gets low and looks to sweep it away but gets beaten by the turn. Namibia need some boundaries.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Full, on the pads. Nicol Loftie-Eaton flicks it to square leg for a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter, around off. Erasmus works it through square leg for a single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and outside off. Erasmus slashes it to cover, but straight to the fielder.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Nicol Loftie-Eaton pushes it to point for a quick single.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Quick couple! On middle. Nicol Loftie-Eaton tucks it to backward square leg for a couple of runs. They take the second run in some pace as the fielder had already gathered the ball but made it in time.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) In the air...safe! This is on middle and Gerhard Erasmus looks to lap it over the keeper. The ball loops up off the top edge but falls safely behind the keeper and goes towards the third man region. The batters come back for the second.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery, Nicol Loftie-Eaton skips down the track and drives it through mid off for a single.
Who will walk out now? Nicol Loftie-Eaton it is.
Review time. Stephan Baard decides to take it upstairs for an lbw review. The UltraEdge shows no bat is involved. The Ball Tracker shows three reds. Namibia lose a review and a wicket here.
7.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Ravindra Jadeja get's his second wicket and Namibia lose their third! Ravindra Jadeja goes a bit fuller and bowls it around off with the ball going on with the arm. Stephan Baard looks to replicate his shot from a couple of deliveries ago as he gets on one knee to sweep. Baard misses and get's rapped on the pads. The umpire deems it out but the review is taken. No bat on this one and Ball Tracking confirms that this is hitting middle stump.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball, outside off and nicely driven towards the cover region.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely swept away by Baard. On middle and Stephan Baard paddles it fine, behind square on the leg side and picks up a welcome boundary.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, on off and Baard keeps it out on the off side.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery, Erasmus blocks it out yet again.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter one, on off and defended out by Erasmus.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten! A touch fuller, outside off and Gerhard Erasmus looks to drive at it but get's undone by the sharp turn.
6.3 overs (1 Run) This is pushed wider and Baard sweeps it against the spin, down to deep square leg for a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Spin again! Flighted ball, outside off and spinning away. Baard looks to drive but get's beaten by the turn.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Just short! Tossed up, on middle and this one holds up a bit in the surface. Baard looks to sweep but the ball loops up off the backside of the bat and goes over Pant's head. Rohit Sharma at slip tries to dive in and get to it but can't.
More spin. Rahul Chahar comes into the attack now. He replaces Jasprit Bumrah.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Around off and skidding on, Erasmus works it towards covers. Jadeja only gives away a single and get's a wicket as well. Namibia are 34/2 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter one, around off. Erasmus rocks back and punches it on the off side.
5.4 overs (0 Run) On middle and blocked out by Gerhard Erasmus.
Gerhard Erasmus comes out to bat now.
5.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Ravindra Jadeja has done him in flight! This one is quicker, at around 96 kph but Jadeja gives it a bit of air and pushes it wider. Craig Williams is halfway down the track, looking to go downtown but gets beaten in flight. Williams ends up completely missing it. Rishabh Pant teases a bit before knocking off the bails. Ravindra Jadeja continues his good form.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Jadeja pushes this one quicker and bowls it on middle. Williams works it towards cover.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off and nicely driven through covers for a single.
