India vs Namibia Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Namibia from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) Six!
19.2 overs (0 Run) Short and into the pitch, outside off. Ruben Trumpelmann misses his pull completely. Two dot balls now.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Attempts a yorker but bowls a full toss, on the pads. Ruben Trumpelmann misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. It rolls back to the bowler.
18.6 overs (2 Runs) Another pacy yorker, on middle. Jan Frylinck nudges it wide of deep mid-wicket and takes a couple of runs.
Ruben Trumpelmann is in at number 10.
18.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Rohit Sharma is everywhere on the field today! A full ball, outside off, it was the slower ball which deceives David Wiese as he tries to loft it on the off side. It takes the toe end and the ball lobs it towards cover where Sharma takes an easy catch.
18.4 overs (1 Run) On middle. Jan Frylinck works it to mid-wicket for a single.
18.3 overs (0 Run) A direct hit and Jan Frylinck was surely on his way! A full ball, on middle. Jan Frylinck hits it back to Bumrah and tries for a quick single. Bumrah has eternal time to shy at the keeper's end but misses.
18.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower ball but down the leg side. Jan Frylinck misses his flick.
18.2 overs (0 Run) A short ball from Bumrah, on middle. Jan Frylinck makes room and tries to ramp it up but misses.
18.1 overs (1 Run) A pacy yorker, on middle. Wiese tucks it to mid-wicket and takes a single. He wanted another run but was sent back.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) Very full and on off. Jan Frylinck punches it to deep point. The cover fielder comes across and cuts it off. Two taken. 12 coming of the over. Just what Namibia wanted.
17.5 overs (3 Runs) A yorker, on middle. Wiese digs it out through mid-wicket and scampers across for three runs now.
17.4 overs (5 Runs) OVERTHROWS! On middle. Jan Frylinck taps it to point for a quick single. Ravindra Jadeja has a shy at the keeper's end but misses. No backup there and the ball races away to the square leg fence. Five runs.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Now serves a pacy bouncer, on middle. Jan Frylinck sways away from it.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, eased down to long on for a single.
Mohammed Shami (2-0-14-0) comes back into the attack.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Comes around the wicket and targets the stumps. Jan Frylinck tucks it to square leg for a single.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, on a length, pushed to deep cover for a single.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Short and on middle. Jan Frylinck sits under it.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! 100 up for Namibia! A yorker, on the pads. Jan Frylinck looks to flick it but misses and gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls to the vacant fine leg region for a boundary.
16.3 overs (2 Runs) Now serves it full and on middle. Jan Frylinck flicks it in the square leg region for a couple of runs.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Angles it on a length, on middle, hit back to the bowler.
16.1 overs (0 Run) A slower length ball, outside off. Jan Frylinck tries to push it but misses it completely.
Jasprit Bumrah is back into the attack now.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter one, angled across Wiese, who keeps it out on the off side. Ravichandran Ashwin ends with figures of, 4-0-20-3!
15.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Frylinck squeezes it out to sweeper cover for one.
Jan Frylinck comes to the crease.
15.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! A dream off-spinner's delivery from Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin comes 'round the wicket to the left-hander and tosses it up, on middle. Ashwin does hold it back a bit and this is what bamboozles Zane Green. Green looks to keep it out but gets beaten in flight and also off the pitch as the ball straightens a bit. Zane Green departs for a golden duck and David Wiese is running out of partners.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery yet again and Wiese punches it off the back foot to deep point for one.
15.2 overs (0 Run) On off and blocked out by Wiese.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter one, on middle and leg. Wiese looks to flick it away but misses and gets hit on the pads.
