14.6 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on off. Yadav pushes it through covers for a single.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Rahul eases it to long on for a single. This also brings up 50 for Rahul. Great knock by him.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Flatter and short, on off. Rahul goes back and pulls it through mid-wicket for a couple.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Yadav leans in and pushes it to mid off for a single.
14.2 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Yadav looks to flick it away but misses. The ball rolls out off the pads.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Yadav in is a hurry to end things here. Full and outside off. Yadav stays back and slashes it through point. The ball goes through the gap and into the fence.
13.6 overs (1 Run) In the air... Safe! Back of a length, around middle and off. Yadav hangs back and looks to pull it away but does not time it well. The ball takes the outside edge and goes towards deep square leg. The ball lands in the vacant region and the batters cross for a single.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away! Second boundary of the over. A short ball, on off.. Yadav hoicks it through mid-wicket. The ball takes a couple of bounces and goes in the fence.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Sharp bouncer, on top of leg. Yadav comes inside the line and sways away from the line of the delivery.
13.3 overs (1 Run) A single now! Rahul moves to 47. A length ball, around the hips. Rahul flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. Full-length ball, on off. Rahul stands tall and lifts it over the bowler's head. The ball into the boundary at long off. Straight down the ground.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Full length, outside off. Yadav plays it inside out and lifts it over point for a single.
Ruben Trumpelmann (2-0-15-0) is back on.
12.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over! Flighted, full, on off. Rahul pushes it to point. A good over by Nicol Loftie-Eaton.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Floated, full, on off. Yadav eases it to long off for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off. Yadav looks to sweep it again but misses. The ball sneaks under the blade.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, full, on off. Yadav gets low and looks to sweep it away but misses. The ball takes the gloves and hits him on the side of the helmet.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Full, on off. Yadav comes across and scoops it over the keeper's head. The ball goes towards fine leg and into the boundary.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter, outside off. The ball turns away. Rahul stays back and punches it through point for a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller delivery, on off and this is pushed straight to covers. Just 28 runs needed now off 48 balls.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Length again, just outside off. Rahul cuts it straight to backward point for one.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wow! This is some shot from KL Rahul. On the hips and Rahul flicks it aerially using his wrists and the ball lands just in front of the square leg fence and goes over it in the end.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, around off. KL Rahul hangs back and punches it through covers. The fielder gives chase and cuts it off, keeping it to a couple. 100 is up for India.
11.2 overs (1 Run) On middle and Yadav drives it on the up to long on for another single.
Michael Van Lingen is into the atack.
11.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off and angling away. Rahul taps it through cover-point for one.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A touch shorter, on middle. Rahul pulls it in front of square on the leg side for one.
10.5 overs (1 Run) And again! This time Yadav lofts it a bit squarer and gets only a single as the sweeper cover cuts it off.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Classy shot from Suryakumar Yadav. Flighted ball, around middle. Yadav makes a bit of room and lofts it inside-out, over extra cover and picks up a boundary.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Short and very wide, Suryakumar Yadav goes after it and gets it past backward point. The ball looks to be running away into the fence but the fielder cuts it off and keeps it down to a brace.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Slowed up, on middle and Yadav defends it back to the bowler.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Dragged down, on leg stump. Rahul rocks back and pulls it down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
