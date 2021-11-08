India vs Namibia: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Namibia from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Sharma retains the strike! A short ball outside off, tucked away to square leg for a single.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Again goes for the big heave but this time gets an inside edge onto the pads.
4.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Humongous by Sharma! A full ball, on middle. Rohit Sharma comes down the track and heaves it way, way over mid-wicket for a biggie.
4.3 overs (0 Run) A full ball, on middle. Sharma defends it out.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut away! A short ball, wide outside off. Rohit Sharma cuts it through covers and the ball races away to the fence.
Gerhard Erasmus has taken the review for an LBW decision. UltraEdge confirms that there's no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows that the impact is outside off and onfield decision of NOT OUT stays. Namibia lose a review as well.
4.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! A flatter ball, around off. Rohit Sharma gets on his knee and tries to sweep but misses and gets hit high on the elbow. An appeal for LBW but not given. They take the review. No bat there. Ball Tracker shows impact was outside off and the on-field decision stays. Namibia lose their review.
Bernard Scholtz comes into the attack now.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Four dots to end the over. A good comeback by Wiese after getting hit for a maximum. Slower, length ball, on off. Rahul plays it back to the bowler.
3.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on top of off. Rahul defends it out watchfully.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. The ball dies off the wicket. Rahul looks to chase it but misses.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Good length, outside off, Rahul reaches out and slashes it to cover.
3.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Rahul gets into the party now. A length ball, around middle and leg. Rahul hangs back and powers it over the square leg fence for a biggie.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Length, on the pads. Sharma flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball, on off. Sharma stays back, swivels and pulls it to deep square leg. The ball meets the fielder on a bounce. The batters take a single.
2.5 overs (2 Runs) Full length, on off. Sharma clips it through mid-wicket. The batters pick two comfortably.
2.4 overs (2 Runs) Fuller, on off. Sharma flicks it above mid on and gets a couple.
2.3 overs (0 Run) SHORT! So close! Everytime Sharma mistimes, the ball falls short every single time. Back of a length, around middle. Sharma looks to pull it away. The ball lobs and goes towards mid-wicket off the bottom end. The fielder dives forward but does not get his hands on it.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller, on off, a bit of inswing this time. Sharma blocks it back to the bowler.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sharma is on the charge now! He gets his third boundary. Full-length, on off. Sharma stands tall and lifts it past mid off. The ball races away to the fence for a boundary. This also gets him to 3000 T20I runs.
1.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Sharma guides it down to third man for a single. A good over for India. 11 runs off it.
1.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! Sharma just uses the angle this time. Back of a length, on the bodyline. Sharma stays back and powers it over the square leg fence for a biggie.
1.4 overs (0 Run) In the air...Safe! A length ball, on off. Sharma hangs back and throws his bat at it. His one hands comes off the blade. The ball goes towards mid on and lands in a vacant area. He gets lucky yet again.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. Sharma gets his second boundary of the chase. This time he connects much better. A length ball, on off. Sharma makes room and lifts it over extra cover and bags a boundary.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Another dot now! Fuller, on off. Sharma blocks it back to the bowler.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Sharma tucks it to the leg side.
Who will bowl from the other end? It's going to be David Wiese.
0.6 over (0 Run) A dot to end the over! Ruben Trumpelmann with a tidy over to start with. Full length, outside off. Rahul leans in and drives it to cover, but could not find the gap.
0.5 over (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Rahul defends it out solidly.
0.4 over (1 Run) A length ball, on the pads. Sharma flicks it to square leg for a single.
0.3 over (4 Runs) DROPPED AND FOUR! This was close. Rohit could've gone back on a duck. Back of a length, around middle and leg. Sharma flicks it aerially towards short fine leg. The fielder gets low to his right, gets his hands to it. But the ball goes through him and into the fence for a boundary. Sharma got lucky this time.
0.2 over (0 Run) BEATEN! Beautifully bowled. On a length, outside off. The ball nips away a bit. Sharma looks to defend it inside the line but misses.
0.1 over (1 Run) KL Rahul and India are off the mark straightaway! Ruben Trumpelmann starts with a full-length ball, on the pads. Rahul clips it through square leg for a single.
