India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Updates: Ravindra Jadeja Bags 3 Wickets, Namibia 7 Down vs India In Dubai
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, IND vs NAM: Bowlers have put India on top as Namibia are six wickets down while batting first in Dubai.
After being sent to bat, Namibia have lost seven wickets vs India and had a poor show with the bat till now in the last Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup 2021. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin have got three wickets each while Jasprit Bumrah got one wicket. Both the teams made one change in their playing XI as Rahul Chahar comes in for Varun Chakravarthy in the Indian squad while Jan Frylinck has replaced Karl Birkenstock in Scotland playing XI. The result of this game will make no changes in both the teams' fate in the tournament as New Zealand and Pakistan have qualified for the semifinals from Group 2. India have lost their spot in the final four for the first time in any ICC event since the 2012 T20 World Cup that was played in Sri Lanka. This is also Virat Kohli's last match as T20I skipper and he will hope say a final goodbye to the captaincy in the shortest format on a winning note. On the other side, playing their first T20 World Cup, Namibia have won just one of their four Super 12 matches. (LIVE SCORECARD)
T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score Straight From Dubai International Cricket Stadium
- 20:52 (IST)OUT!Second wicket for Bumrah!! Namibia's star all-rounder departs!!Wiese c Rohit b Bumrah 26(25) (4s-2)Live Score: Namibia 117/8 in 18.5 overs
- 20:46 (IST)Easy Runs For Namibia!Shami to Frylinck, 5 runs from that ball!! 4 runs came as overthrows
- 20:41 (IST)FOUR!Bumrah to Frylinck, FOUR byes, to fine leg. Easy runs for Namibia.
- 20:37 (IST)OUT!OUT!! BOWLED!! Third wicket for Ashwin as well!!Zane Green b Ashwin 0(1)Live Score: Namibia 94/7 in 15.4 overs
- 20:34 (IST)OUT!Third wicket for Jadeja and that was a brilliant catch by Rohit Sharma.Smit c Rohit b Jadeja 9(9) (4s-1)Live Score: Namibia 93/6 in 15 overs
- 20:32 (IST)FOUR!Chahar to Smit, Boundary to finish the 14th over.Live Score: Namibia 90/5 in 14 overs
- 20:30 (IST)OUT!WICKET!! Ashwin strikes again!! Skipper Erasmus is caught behind!!Erasmus c Pant b Ashwin 12(20) (4s-1)Live Score: Namibia 72/5 in 12.3 overs
- 20:24 (IST)FOUR!Ashwin to Erasmus, carrom ball and FOUR, to fine leg.
- 20:19 (IST)FOUR!Rahul Chahar to Erasmus, FOUR. Excellent shot to mid-wicket.
- 20:11 (IST)OUT!Ashwin strikes!! Rohit Sharma has taken an easy catch in the slips. Nicol Loftie-Eaton departs early.Loftie-Eaton c Rohit b Ashwin 5(5)Live Score: Namibia 47/4 in 9.1 overs
- 20:04 (IST)OUT!Jadeja to Baard, OUT!! LBW!! Second wicket for Jadeja and even review can't save the batsman.Baard lbw b Jadeja 21(21) (4s-1 6s-1)Live Score: Namibia 39/3 in 7.4 overs
- 20:02 (IST)FOUR!Jadeja to Baard, FOUR, to backward square leg. Nicely placed by the opener.
- 19:56 (IST)OUT!OUT Stumped!! Jadeja strikes in his first over. Second wicket goes down for Namibia.Craig Williams st Pant b Jadeja 0(4)Live Score: Namibia 34/2 in 5.3 overs
- 19:52 (IST)OUT!Bumrah to Lingen, OUT!! Caught by Shami at short covers. India's highest wicket taker in T20Is has has given his team the first breakthrough today.Michael van Lingen c Shami b Bumrah 14(15) (4s-2)Live Score: Namibia: 33/1 in 4.4 overs
- 19:41 (IST)SIX!Six this time from Baard, over long off. How nicely he played that short to one of the world best fast bowler-- Mohammed Shami.
- 19:39 (IST)Good Over For Namibia!Bumrah to Lingen, FOUR!! Second boundary of the over and it's a great start by Namibia batters.
- 19:37 (IST)First Boundary!Full toss from Bumrah and Baard has punished it for a boundary-- straight down the ground.
- 19:35 (IST)Just 5 Runs From 1st Over!End of the first over where Namibia scored just 5 runs. Good start from India.
- 19:32 (IST)"Indian Cricket In Good Hands": Virat KohliIndia skipper Virat Kohli who is leading the national side for a final time in the shortest format has said that Indian cricket is in good hands."I've been grateful for the opportunity. It's time for the next lot to take the team forward. Rohit has been looking on anyway, and Indian cricket is in good hands," said Kohli at toss.
- 19:31 (IST)First Run!Shami to Lingen, single. First run of the day.
- 19:17 (IST)Namibia Playing XI: Jan Frylinck Comes Back In Place Of Karl Birkenstock!Namibia Playing XI: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Zane Green(w), David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz
- 19:16 (IST)Rahul Chahar Comes In For Varun Chakaravarthy In India Playing XI!India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
- 19:03 (IST)India Win Toss, Opt To Bowl vs Namibia!India skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bowl vs Namibia in Dubai.
Toss news from Dubai— ICC (@ICC) November 8, 2021
India have won the toss and will field first.#T20WorldCup | #INDvNAM | https://t.co/58OdXy36FP pic.twitter.com/LHgoobYU48
- 18:42 (IST)50th And Last Match For Virat Kohli As T20I Skipper!This game will be Virat Kohli's 50th and also the last match as T20I skipper.
It's match no. for Virat Kohli as captain of #TeamIndia in the shortest format of the game. He will march the #MenInBlue for one last time in T20Is today.— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 8, 2021
Drop some for the skipper, 12th Man Army! #PlaBold #INDvNAM #T20WorldCup #ThankYouViratKohli pic.twitter.com/JJNA68pORw
- 17:55 (IST)Hello And Welcome!Hello and Welcome to the live blog of the last group stage match of the T20 World Cup 2021 where India will take on Namibia in Dubai. Both the teams are already out of the last four race and will hope for a good show in their final match. However, for India, this is the first time since 2012 that they have not made it to the semifinals of any ICC event. India have won two of their four games while Namibia won just one of their four Super 12 matches till now.The toss will be at 7:00 PM IST while the match will start at 7:30 PM IST. Stay tuned for all the live updates.