After being sent to bat, Namibia have lost seven wickets vs India and had a poor show with the bat till now in the last Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup 2021. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin have got three wickets each while Jasprit Bumrah got one wicket. Both the teams made one change in their playing XI as Rahul Chahar comes in for Varun Chakravarthy in the Indian squad while Jan Frylinck has replaced Karl Birkenstock in Scotland playing XI. The result of this game will make no changes in both the teams' fate in the tournament as New Zealand and Pakistan have qualified for the semifinals from Group 2. India have lost their spot in the final four for the first time in any ICC event since the 2012 T20 World Cup that was played in Sri Lanka. This is also Virat Kohli's last match as T20I skipper and he will hope say a final goodbye to the captaincy in the shortest format on a winning note. On the other side, playing their first T20 World Cup, Namibia have won just one of their four Super 12 matches. (LIVE SCORECARD)

T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score Straight From Dubai International Cricket Stadium