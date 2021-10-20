India will face Australia in their second and final T20 World Cup warm-up match in Dubai on Wednesday. Both teams won their first warm-up games, India beat England by seven wickets while Australia edged New Zealand in a last-over thriller. All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma who had missed India's first warm-up clash on Monday. Youngster Ishan Kishan opened the innings with KL Rahul as India chased down the 189-run target with an over to spare. India captain Virat Kohli had himself made it clear that he will bat at number three with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul opening the innings in the T20 World Cup. India will look to get their team combinations set before the Super 12 stage gets underway. (Live Scorecard)

T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Australia Warm-Up Cricket Match Live Score Updates Straight From ICC Academy Ground, Dubai