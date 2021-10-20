India vs Australia Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match Live Updates: Australia Win Toss, Opt To Bat vs India
T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Australia Live Updates: Both India and Australia had won their first warm-up game.
India will face Australia in their second and final T20 World Cup warm-up match in Dubai on Wednesday. Both teams won their first warm-up games, India beat England by seven wickets while Australia edged New Zealand in a last-over thriller. All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma who had missed India's first warm-up clash on Monday. Youngster Ishan Kishan opened the innings with KL Rahul as India chased down the 189-run target with an over to spare. India captain Virat Kohli had himself made it clear that he will bat at number three with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul opening the innings in the T20 World Cup. India will look to get their team combinations set before the Super 12 stage gets underway. (Live Scorecard)
- 14:53 (IST)Team India seniors in a discussion!Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are having a chat with head coach Ravi Shastri and mentor MS Dhoni before India's warm-up game against Australia.
What do you reckon is the discussion between the think-tank?— BCCI (@BCCI) October 20, 2021
Toss coming up shortly!#TeamIndia #INDvAUS #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/CLUSyHP70M
- 14:19 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the T20 World Cup warm-up match between India and Australia.