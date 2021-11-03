Openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma started positively after Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and decided to bowl first against India in the Super 12 stage in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium In Abu Dhabi. During the toss, Virat Kohli revealed that Varun Chakravarthy was suffering a niggle and therefore is replaced by Ravichandran Ashwin. Suryakumar Yadav was also declared fit and replaces Ishan Kishan. Kohli said, "Firstly there's no denying the fact that the situation is a tricky one. Having said that there's still a chance. We know we haven't played up to potential whatever the reasons might be - need to brush that aside. Would have bowled first. But it's not a bad thing against a side like Afghanistan who look to put up runs on the board. Couple of changes - Surya is back as he's fit. Ashwin replaces Varun who has a bit of a niggle." (LIVE SCORECARD)

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

For Afghanistan, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Najibullah Zadran come in place of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Asghar Afghan

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan

After losing their first two games handsomely against Pakistan and New Zealand, India will be under pressure to open their account in the points table. Afghanistan, on the other hand, are placed second currently just behind Pakistan in the table with two victories in their three matches. They went past Scotland and Namibia apart from a hiccup versus Pakistan.

T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Updates From Sheikh Zayed Stadium In Abu Dhabi