India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Updates: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul Give India Steady Start vs Afghanistan
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, IND vs AFG: Openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma gave India a good start after Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and decided to bowl first against India in the Super 12 stage in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium In Abu Dhabi.
Openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma started positively after Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and decided to bowl first against India in the Super 12 stage in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium In Abu Dhabi. During the toss, Virat Kohli revealed that Varun Chakravarthy was suffering a niggle and therefore is replaced by Ravichandran Ashwin. Suryakumar Yadav was also declared fit and replaces Ishan Kishan. Kohli said, "Firstly there's no denying the fact that the situation is a tricky one. Having said that there's still a chance. We know we haven't played up to potential whatever the reasons might be - need to brush that aside. Would have bowled first. But it's not a bad thing against a side like Afghanistan who look to put up runs on the board. Couple of changes - Surya is back as he's fit. Ashwin replaces Varun who has a bit of a niggle." (LIVE SCORECARD)
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
For Afghanistan, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Najibullah Zadran come in place of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Asghar Afghan
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan
After losing their first two games handsomely against Pakistan and New Zealand, India will be under pressure to open their account in the points table. Afghanistan, on the other hand, are placed second currently just behind Pakistan in the table with two victories in their three matches. They went past Scotland and Namibia apart from a hiccup versus Pakistan.
- 19:45 (IST)Four !Rohit hits Neveen for a boundary on the leg-sideToo short a delivery for the likes of SharmaIND 29/0 after 2.5 overs
- 19:40 (IST)Four !Rahul ends the over with a boundary in the same regionIND 23/0 after 2 overs
- 19:39 (IST)Six !KL Rahul takes on the left-arm spinner over the mid-on region for a huge sixIND 19/0 after 1.5 overs
- 19:38 (IST)Four !Sharafuddin Ashraf gets hit for a boundary by Rohit behind the stumpsGood start by IndiaIND 12/0 after 1.2 overs
- 19:35 (IST)Four !Rohit ends Nabi's tight over with a four over the covers to get India goingIND 7/0 after 1 over
- 19:32 (IST)India Innings Begins !Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are in the middleSpinner Mohammad Nabi opens proceedings for AfghanistanIND 0/0 after 0.1 overs
- 19:20 (IST)Final XI - Afghanistan !For Afghanistan, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Najibullah Zadran come in place of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Asghar AfghanAfghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan
AFG XI: H Zazai, M Shahzad (W), R Gurbaz, N Zadran, M Nabi (C), G Naib, K Janat, R Khan, S Ashraf, N Haq, H Hassan #INDvAFG
- 19:19 (IST)Final XI - India !During the toss, Virat Kohli revealed that Varun Chakravarthy was suffering a niggle and therefore is replaced by Ravichandran Ashwin. Suryakumar Yadav was also declared fit and replaces Ishan KishanIndia (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Team News
changes for #TeamIndia as R Ashwin & Suryakumar Yadav are named in the team. #INDvAFG #T20WorldCup
Follow the match
Here's our Playing XI
- 19:12 (IST)Changes In Team From Last Game !AfghanistanIN: Sharafuddin Ashraf, Najibullah ZadranOUT: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Asghar AfghanIndiaIN: Suryakumar Yadav, R AshwinOUT: Varun, Ishan Kishan
- 19:04 (IST)Toss !Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi has won the toss and decided to bowl first
Toss update from Abu Dhabi
Afghanistan elect to field. #T20WorldCup | #INDvAFG
- 18:47 (IST)Jaffer's XI !Wasim Jaffer's has revealed his final XI for today's match
My Team for tonight:
Rohit
KL
Virat
Sky (Ishan if Sky's unfit)
Pant
Hardik
Jadeja
Thakur
Ashwin
Shami
Bumrah
This team bats deep which is handy in a chase which I think we'll be doing tonight irrespective of who wins the toss #INDvAFG #t20worldcup2021
- 18:25 (IST)Sehwag Speaks !Sehwag brought up some similarities between the 2007 50-over WC and the ongoing T20 WCHe said on Cricbuzz:"The opening pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly were performing so well [In 2007 50-over WC], before that from 2003-06 Sehwag and Sachin's opening partnership was also working well, why were they broken? Why was it said that if Sachin Tendulkar plays in the middle order then he can control the middle order. You already had three players to control; Yuvraj Singh, Rahul Dravid and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. So why did you need a fourth player to control the middle order."
- 18:18 (IST)India's Road To SF - Analysis !The run-rate factor might come back to haunt the Indian side and they need to post a mammoth win today to put on track any hopes of qualifying for the semis
- 18:13 (IST)India Rely Heavily On Jadeja !Ravindra Jadeja geared up for the Afghanistan match in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 with some explosive hitting during a nets sessionRead More: Watch: Ravindra Jadeja Shows Intent With Bat During Net Session Ahead Of Afghanistan Match In T20 World Cup 2021
That's some hitting, @imjadeja !#TeamIndia #T20WorldCup #INDvAFG
- 18:10 (IST)India's Predicted XI !The stakes are just too high and Virat Kohli will like to get his final XI on point today vs AfghanistanAshwin's inclusion can be expected
- 17:55 (IST)Hello and Welcome !Hello and Welcome to the Live Blog of the India vs Afghanistan Super 12 match in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 scheduled to begin shortly in Abu DhabiIndia will aim for their first win after two straight defeats at the hands of Pakistan and New Zealand respectivelyAfghanistan will look to strengthen their position in the table and look to register their third win in four matchesWith stakes being too high, the match promises to go down to the wire. So stay tuned for some Live updates from the IND vs AFG match !