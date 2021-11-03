India vs Afghanistan: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Afghanistan from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, on the hips. Janat whips it to deep backward square leg for a single.
14.3 overs (0 Run) What a ripper! Bumrah peppers Janat with a spicy bouncer and Janat does well to duck under it.
14.2 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Back of a length again, around off. Mohammad Nabi goes on the back foot and taps it towards point for a quick single. Ravindra Jadeja, as he almost always does, hits the stumps at the bowler's end. The third umpire is called in and Mohammad Nabi was caught napping a bit but he's safe.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Nabi hops and dabs it down towards point.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller delivery, on middle and this is pushed down to long on for a run. Ravichandran Ashwin ends a fantastic spell with figures of 4-0-14-2!
Ravindra Jadeja hits the stumps at the non-striker's end and the TV umpire will have a look at this. Mohammad Nabi is comfortably in.
13.5 overs (0 Run) On middle and flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Slowed up, on leg stump and this one turns away from the right-hander. Janat works it through mid-wicket for a single.
13.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, Nabi makes room and drives it through covers for yet another single. Afghanistan need a lot of boundaries which they are finding almost impossible to find.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Ashwin holds this one back a touch and bowls it around leg stump. Janat works it towards short mid-wicket, where the fielder makes a half-stop and they do get the single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery, on middle. Nabi drives it through mid on for a single.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Slightly dragged down, outside off. Nabi cuts it off the back foot to deep point for one.
12.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and eased down the ground for a run.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cheeky but effective from Karim Janat. Flatter one, on off. Janat just goes down on one knee and paddles it off the stumps really fine. The ball ends up in the fine leg fence. A rare boundary for Afghanistan.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Angled in on middle and leg, Nabi nudges it towards mid on for another one.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) Full and wide outside off, Nabi strokes it through the cover-point region and races back for the second.
12.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off and slightly turning away. Janat hangs back and wrists it towards mid-wicket for a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball, outside off. Janat drives it down to long off for a single.
11.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Ravichandran Ashwin is turning back the clock right now! Najibullah Zadran pre-meditates the reverse sweep and Ravichandran Ashwin reads it. Ashwin fires it in, full and straight. Zadran doesn't manage to make a connection as the ball is just too full and sneaks beneath his willow. The ball crashes into middle stump and Afghanistan are going down quickly here.
11.4 overs (1 Run) This is spilled down the leg side. Nabi looks to sweep it away but gets a top edge to the right of short fine leg and they get a single.
Karim Janat arrives.
11.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Just short! Tossed up, around leg stump. Mohammad Nabi makes room and looks to go inside out but can't get any elevation on it. The ball goes uppishly towards Rohit Sharma at extra cover, who does pouch it. This is one of those catches that no one is sure about and hence the umpires rightly went upstairs. After taking a long look at it, the third umpire is satisfied and stays with the on-field decision of not out.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) Slightly shorter and on the pads. Mohammad Nabi goes on the back foot and nudges it gently towards square leg. The batters come back for an easy second.
Is that a clean catch? The umpires do not think so as their soft signal is not out. Even Rohit Sharma is not too excited. It looks like the ball has bounced, before going into Rohit's hands. Will be not out.
11.1 overs (0 Run) A slider, on middle and leg. Nabi looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, slapped through covers for a single. 145 more needed in 54 balls!
10.5 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball outside off, Mohammad Nabi looks to push this to the off side but misses.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Slower this time, around off, Zadran taps this to point for a run.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Another run as this is steered through short third man.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish again, around off, pulled through mid-wicket for a run.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Shardul Thakur starts off with a shortish ball outside off, this is slapped through cover-point for a single.
