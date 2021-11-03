India vs Afghanistan Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Afghanistan from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Rahul waits and then guides it down to third man for one. End of a really good over from Janat! When all the others were going for plenty, he bowls an over which goes for just the 7 and also takes a wicket.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Pant wastes no time! He straightaway goes after the bowler, he steps out but it is bowled full and outside off, he hits it through covers for one.
Rishabh Pant has been promoted up the order and he comes in at number 3.
14.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Finally, Afghanistan manage to get a wicket and it is that of Rohit Sharma! Jannat strikes in his first over. End of a magnificent innings from Rohit Sharma. This is way too full and outside off, Rohit fails to get under it, he tries to loft it over covers but does not get the right elevation. He holes out to the fielder there, where Mohammad Nabi holds on. Can Afghanistan build on this? Can they now keep India under 190 or so?
14.3 overs (0 Run) A rare dot! A full toss, dipping outside off. Sharma looks to go over covers but misses.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller, this is on off, it is hit down to long off for one.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has gone to the fence like a tracer bullet! What a shot! There is no stopping KL Rahul tonight! Short and wide outside off, it is cut through point. This one races away to the fence.
Karim Janat to have a go now.
13.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This time he nails it! The last two balls turns it into yet another huge over! On middle, the googly, Sharma goes down one one knee and slog-sweeps it over the square leg fence for a biggie.
13.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is over the fence! Rohit was beaten in the flight there but still manages to clear the fence. Skips down the track, does not get to the pitch of the ball but still goes ahead with the shot. Connects well and it sails over the mid-wicket fence.
13.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked down to long on for one. 4 from the first 4 balls.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Another one on the shorter side, Sharma once again plays the pull, this one goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for one.
13.2 overs (1 Run) The googly, it lands on middle, Rahul works it through square leg for one.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Sharma pulls it through square leg for one.
Rashid Khan (2-0-17-0) comes back on.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice and fine! This is on the pads, Rahul pulls, it goes off the inner half, fine on the leg side. Races away to the fence. A boundary to start the over and one to end it. India batting Afghanistan out of the game at the moment.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Sharma plays it through point for one more.
12.4 overs (1 Run) A yorker now on middle, Rahul clears his front leg and jams it through covers for one.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Takes one now, does Rohit! Angled into the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Rahul works it down to long on for one.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Raining boundaries at the moment! Rahul now gets to his half ton. Another sublime knock from him. This is right in his slot. Full and outside off, Rahul stands tall and lofts it over covers for a boundary.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Short and wide, asking to be hit! Rohit carves it over short third man for yet another boundary. Naveen has taken a real pounding today. 40 from his three.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Goes length now and outside off, Rahul stands tall and looks to hit it through the off side, it goes off the inner half through square leg for one.
11.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The 100 is up in style for India! Still a little more than 8 overs to go, they can get to 200 if the two hang in there. This is another hit-me ball, it is short and on the body, this is pulled and it goes well over the square leg fence.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Rohit misses out! A full toss, outside off, Rohit looks to hit it over covers but hits it a lot squarer than he would have liked. It goes to the sweeper for one.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That fielder should have done better there! Rohit Sharma won't care though as he gets a boundary and reaches his half ton. A crucial knock in a crucial game. He though needs to bat longer here. This is short and outside off, Sharma cuts, it goes through point. The fielder in the deep runs to his left and looks to stop it but it bursts through his hands and goes behind into the fence.
11.1 overs (0 Run) That looked close but probably going down leg! Shorter and angling into the batter, stays low. Rohit looks to pull but misses to get hit near the crotch. An appeal but turned down.
Naveen-ul-Haq (2-0-24-0) has been brought back into the attack.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Ouch! That must have hurt! Shorter and on the body, Rahul stays back and looks to pull but misses. He gets hit near the ribs.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Rahul pushes but finds the man at cover.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, another slower one. This is slapped through covers for one.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cheeky and brilliantly played! Shorter and on off, Sharma makes room and at the end, opens the face of the bat and guides it past short third man for a boundary.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Rohit skips down the track, Gulbadin spots that and bangs it short. Rohit looks to pull but gets an inside edge onto the body.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, this is driven through covers for one.
