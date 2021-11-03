India are desperate for a win in the ongoing T20 World Cup. After defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand, another tricky test awaits Team India, this time in the form of Afghanistan. India need to win this match and will look to their star players to get the job done. Virat Kohliand Rohit Sharma are as big as they come, and the duo will hope to make a big contribution in what is a must-win encounter for India. And by the look of things both Virat and Rohit are leaving no stone unturned to be in the best shape for the crucial Super 12 match.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's official Twitter handle shared a video of India's star duo sweating it out in a nets session.

India find themselves in a precarious position with hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals not in their hands anymore.

The crushing defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand mean that Virat Kohli's team needs other results going their way to have any chance of reaching the last four.

Pakistan, who have four wins in as many matches, have already qualified for the semis. They beat Namibia on Tuesday night to become the first team to secure a berth in the knockouts.

If New Zealand win all their three remaining matches, India have no chance of qualifying for the semis. India will hope to beat Afghanistan, and then will need a huge favour from them -- beat New Zealand.

Its imperative that India win big against Afghanistan, as well as Namibia and Scotland with net run-rate coming into play if New Zealand lose one of their three remaining games.