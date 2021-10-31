India and New Zealand face off in a crunch T20 World Cup clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Both teams tasted defeat in their opening matches, losing to Pakistan quite convincingly and will now be looking to register their first win in the ongoing tournament. The match could have a massive impact on both teams' chances of reaching the semi-finals. A defeat in this game could have far-reaching consequences with games against Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland left after this one.

India were completely outplayed in their opening game as Pakistan romped to a 10-wicket win. Captain Virat Kohli was the standout performer for India, scoring a gritty half-century. Rishabh Pant too made a handy contribution but failed to kick-on when the team needed him to.

Other batters had a day to forget, as India's famed top-order had little or no answers to the pace and swing of Shaheen Shah Afridi. India's bowling too failed to come to the party.

The likes of Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan running amok. All in all, it was a nightmare outing for Team India, who have had a week to prepare for the match against New Zealand.

New Zealand too lost their opening fixture to Pakistan. While they didn't fare as poorly as the Indian team, Kane Williamson's side too were outplayed.

New Zealand batters struggled to get going and were restricted to 134 for eight. New Zealand bowlers did fightback and reduced Pakistan to 69 for four in 11.4 overs but Asif Ali and Shoaib Malik produced a match-winning partnership to get their team home.

New Zealand will at least take heart from the fact their bowlers managed to keep them in the game. But the Blackcaps will be aware that India surely can't have another off day like they did against Pakistan.

India too will be wary of the New Zealanders. Kane Williamson's team beat India in the 2019 World Cup semis and then again in the World Test Championship final in England. India will be gunning to avenge those defeats and make a statement of intent in the tournament, especially to some of those who have already written them off despite playing just one match.