India will take on England in their first warm-up game of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Monday at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. Virat Kohli, who will step down from T20I captaincy after the T20 World Cup, will look to find the perfect combination when the inaugural champions will be up against Eoin Morgan-led England before the start of the Super 12 stage. The Indian team will look to fine-tune their lineup as most of the players were not part of the T20I setup when the national side had played against Sri Lanka earlier this year. On the other hand, England will also look to solve their batting combination where they have three batters- Jos Buttler, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow - who generally open in the shortest format. The 50-over World Cup champions will also find hard it hard without their star players Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer who are not part of the national side in the mega tournament.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs England warm-up match be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs England warm-up match will be played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs England warm-up match be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup India vs England warm-up match will be played on Monday, October 18.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs England warm-up match begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs England warm-up match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs England warm-up match?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs England warm-up match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs England warm-up match?

The live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs England warm-up match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

