India will take on Australia in their second and final warm-up game on Wednesday before the mega Super 12 stage clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The warm-up game will be played in Dubai. India had defeated England in their first warm-up match as the Virat Kohli-led side chased down the 189-run target with an over to spare and seven wickets in hand. Australia too started their preparations on a positive note as they edged New Zealand in a thriller. Chasing 159 for the win, Australia got over the line on the penultimate delivery of the match.

For India, Rohit Sharma is expected to take the field after being rested for the first warm-up game. Virat Kohli and the team management will be looking to get their combinations set ahead of the high-octane clash against Pakistan.

For Australia, opener David Warner would be itching to get his form back after scoring a duck against New Zealand in the first warm-up game. His form could be a cause of concern for Australia but captain Aaron Finch and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell have backed the left-handed batter to come good in the showpiece event.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Australia warm-up match be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Australia warm-up match will be played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Australia warm-up match be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup India vs Australia warm-up match will be played on Wednesday, October 20.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Australia warm-up match begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Australia warm-up match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Australia warm-up match?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Australia warm-up match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Australia warm-up match?

The live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Australia warm-up match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)