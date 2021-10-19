Martin Guptill is known for giving flying starts to the New Zealand innings in limited overs cricket. On Monday, he showed that he could "fly" while fielding as well. The Kiwi veteran took a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Australia opener David Warner in his team's warm-up match ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 stage. Warner was dismissed for a first ball duck as he got a thick outside edge to a Tim Southee delivery which was superbly caught at widish first slip by Guptill.

ICC posted the video of the catch on its Instagram handle and wrote, "Martin Guptill proving Kiwis can fly."

Australia and New Zealand made the most of their warm-up match at Abu Dhabi as the two Trans-Tasman rivals played out a thriller. Australia eventually won by three wickets with a ball to spare as Josh Inglis struck two back-to-back boundaries off the bowling of Kyle Jamieson to take his team home.

Australia finished with 159/7 in 19.5 overs with handy contributions by several batters. Steve Smith top scored with 35 runs.

Earlier, New Zealand posted 158 for seven in 20 overs with captain Kane Williamson smashing 37 off 30 balls. Daryl Mitchell also had a noteworthy knock but retired hurt after registering 33 in 22 balls. Also, Kane Richardson was in good form for Australia, taking three wickets. Adam Zampa also took two wickets for Australia.